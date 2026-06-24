FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's birthday sparks celebrations across Argentina

Lionel Messi’s 39th birthday sparked nationwide celebrations across Argentina, where fans, public figures and President Javier Milei paid tribute as the captain continues his record-breaking World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Argentina fans wearing Lionel Messi shirts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria at Dallas Stadium in Texas, US, on June 22, 2026. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points Argentines across the country marked Lionel Messi’s 39th birthday with street celebrations, social media tributes and coordinated renditions of “Happy Birthday” under the hashtag #CumpleLEO.

Fans gathered at landmarks, schools, workplaces and public spaces, while President Javier Milei and countless supporters hailed Messi for his achievements and lasting impact on Argentine football.

The celebrations were amplified by Messi’s sensational World Cup campaign, with the captain recently becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer and continuing to inspire his nation.

Moved by Lionel Messi's record-breaking form at the World Cup, Argentines have taken to the streets and social media to sing "Happy Birthday" to their favourite footballer who turned 39 on Wednesday.

Under the hashtag #CumpleLEO, Telefé, a local television channel, launched a campaign for Argentines to sing "Happy Birthday" to him at 10 am and 10 pm local time, an allusion to the number 10 shirt worn by the Argentina captain.

Argentina unites to celebrate Messi’s 39th birthday

Waving Argentine flags, groups of friends at the gym, children in schools, shop employees and neighbours gathered around the country and filled social media with messages of congratulations.

"Thank you for so much joy and for representing Argentina at the highest level. Happy birthday, champion!" posted a group of workers from a car dealership in the province of Buenos Aires.

• Guess How Messi Celebrated His 39th Birthday

Fans and leaders pay tribute to football icon

Another group of fans arrived at the iconic Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires.

"I've been here since 6:00 this morning," 71-year-old Rubén Acosta told Reuters. "I love Messi. He's an alien. Messi, you're one of a kind. You're not from this planet. You came from another galaxy."

President Javier Milei also congratulated Messi, writing on his X account "HAPPY BIRTHDAY L10NEL...!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN IT...!!!."

Record-breaking World Cup form fuels the festivities

Messi, an eight-times Ballon d'Or winner, became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history on Monday and he has scored five goals in two matches at the tournament.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had a simple birthday wish for his team's talisman.

"That he be happy," Scaloni said.