FIFA World Cup 2026: Kounde answers Yamal as favourite debate fuels war of words

France defender Jules Kounde dismissed Spain star Lamine Yamal's claim that Les Bleus are not World Cup favourites, saying such labels mean little, as both unbeaten teams prepare for their Round of 16 matches.

IMAGE: Jules Kounde in action during France's Group I encounter with Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, US, on June 22, 2026. Photograph: Kyle Ross/Reuters

Key Points Jules Kounde says Lamine Yamal's comments about France not being favourites do not concern him.

France and Spain have both progressed to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 without losing a match.

France face Paraguay, while Spain take on Portugal in the pre-quarterfinals.

France defender Jules Kounde has brushed aside Spain star Lamine Yamal's comments that Les Bleus are not favourites ahead of La Roja at the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the remarks do not bother him.

Both France and Spain have remained unbeaten to reach the Round of 16. France defeated Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, Norway 4-1 and Sweden 3-0 to continue their impressive campaign.

Spain opened with a goalless draw against Cape Verde before beating Saudi Arabia 4-0, Uruguay 1-0 and Austria 3-0 to secure a place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Responding to comments made by his Barcelona teammate Yamal, Kounde said the youngster is ambitious and always speaks his mind.

• 'We won for Diogo': Ronaldo honours late teammate Jota

'No Favourites in World Cup'

He added that being labelled favourites means little in a tournament like the World Cup.

"I know him very well. I know he's a very strong player, an ambitious guy who speaks his mind. Being a favourite in a competition doesn't mean much. It doesn't bother me; it makes me smile," Kounde told L'Equipe.

Earlier, Yamal had rejected suggestions that France hold an edge over Spain because of their strong form.

"They haven't beaten us since the Euros. They can't be better than us," Yamal told a Spanish radio.

The mercurial forward also said the group-stage results would have little bearing on the knockout rounds.

"The group stage is meaningless. I don't think there's a favourite. Obviously, France is coming in at a very high level, in very good form. They have good players, but I don't think they're above anyone," he said.

France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 on July 5 (2.30 am IST), while Spain will take on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal on July 7 (12.30 am IST).