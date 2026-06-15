FIFA World Cup 2026: Dutch coach Koeman unmoved by criticism of substitutions vs Japan

Despite Japan's late equaliser denying the Netherlands victory, Ronald Koeman defended his substitutions and tactical decisions, insisting defensive lapses were the real issue.

IMAGE: Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring the equaliser against the Netherlands in a Group F encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Ronald Koeman backed his substitutions and tactical approach despite Japan's dramatic 88th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

The Netherlands twice led through Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, but defensive shortcomings allowed Japan to fight back for a point.

Koeman admitted his side performed below expectations and stressed the need for improvement before the crucial Group F clash against Sweden.

The Dutch looked on course for all three points after captain Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville twice put their side ahead, while Keito Nakamura had earlier levelled for Japan. However, a deflected effort from Daichi Kamada two minutes from time rescued a point for the Samurai Blue.

Koeman came under scrutiny after making a triple substitution six minutes after Summerville restored the Netherlands' lead in the 64th minute. The Dutch manager later reinforced his defence by introducing a third centre-back, but Japan responded strongly and eventually found an equaliser after sustained pressure.

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Koeman Defends Tactical Calls

Despite the outcome, Koeman refused to second-guess his decisions.

"There was also a problem with pressure on the flanks. So if you look at the game, both goals, well, we didn't defend well," he told reporters after the match, according to Reuters.

"Football is a funny game because, after Japan scored the second goal, they started defending as well. So we could have scored a third goal. So I don't regret my choices," he added.

Japan capitalise on Dutch defensive lapses

Japan's late leveller came after a dangerous header was directed goalward before Kamada's effort took a decisive deflection on its way into the net, denying the Netherlands victory in a match they had expected to win.

Koeman also introduced the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer Memphis Depay from the bench in the second half after declaring him fit following a recent thigh problem. Depay replaced Donyell Malen but was unable to influence the result and picked up a yellow card.

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Koeman Demands Improvement Ahead of Sweden Test

The Dutch coach acknowledged that his side fell short of expectations and insisted there is room for improvement as the tournament progresses.

"Of course, we can perform better, and we need to grow during the tournament. This definitely was not our best performance. Of course, we would have preferred to win the first game. We expected to."

Koeman also suggested Japan had not received enough respect heading into the contest, describing the Netherlands' display as being only at a "minimal standard" against a determined opponent.

The 2022 World Cup quarterfinalists will now turn their attention to a crucial Group F clash against Sweden in Houston on Saturday (June 20), while Japan meet Tunisia the same day.