Klose Hails Messi After World Cup Record Is Broken

Lionel Messi's record-breaking night draws ultimate praise from former record-holder Miroslav Klose.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Algeria on Monday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Miroslav Klose congratulated Lionel Messi and hailed the Argentine captain as the "best footballer of all time" after the 38-year-old overtook the German legend to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Messi achieved the feat during Argentina's Group J clash against Austria on Monday, June 22, scoring twice in a 2-0 victory that helped the defending champions secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Key Points The Argentina captain surpassed former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's previous record of 16 goals.

Messi became only the second men's player, alongside Klose, to score four or more goals in three different World Cups.

The Argentine star leads the scoring charts at the 2026 World Cup with five goals in two matches.

The Argentine star entered the match level with Klose on 16 World Cup goals after equalling the German's record in Argentina's tournament opener against Algeria.

Messi then overtook Klose with his opening goal in the 38th minute against Austria before adding another in stoppage time to take his overall World Cup tally to 18 goals.

Klose congratulated Messi for surpassing his record and also hailed the Argentine captain as the best footballer of all time.

"I've always said Messi is no slouch. For me, Leo is the best footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion," Klose said.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal against Algeria. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Apart from becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history, Messi also achieved another significant milestone during the match.

The 38-year-old became only the second player in men's FIFA World Cup history to score four or more goals in three different editions of the tournament (2014, 2022 and 2026), another feat only accomplished by Klose.

The two goals against Austria also propelled Messi to the top of the scoring charts at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, with five goals in just two matches. He had entered the fixture on the back of a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening game of the tournament.

The 38-year-old has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and has equalled the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a mark jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Argentina's win now has Messi in a league of his own. With a tally 18, he now has most matches won by a player at the FIFA World Cup.

He also has most minutes played at FIFA World Cup -- 2,489.