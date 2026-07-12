Bellingham defends England teammates after Tuchel's 'lucky' win remarks

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has come to the defence of his teammates following head coach Thomas Tuchel's critical assessment of their performance, despite securing a 2-1 extra-time victory against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane celebrate after England's win over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points England secured a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, advancing to the semi-finals.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel expressed dissatisfaction with England's performance, stating they were 'lucky' to win and needed significant improvement.

Jude Bellingham defended his teammates, highlighting their resilience, fighting spirit, and the demanding nature of the match.

Bellingham praised the impact of England's substitutes, acknowledging their crucial contributions to the team's success.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham defended his teammates after head coach Thomas Tuchel criticised the team's performance despite their 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Tuchel's Post-Match Assessment

Tuchel had admitted after the match that England were fortunate to progress and said the Three Lions needed to improve ahead of the semifinals. "We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic -- we're in the last four -- but I'm not happy with the performance. We got lucky today. We need to play better. We will get better, we need to get better," FIFA quoted Tuchel as saying after the match.

Bellingham's Defence of the Squad

IMAGE: England's Jordan Pickford dives as Norway's Kristoffer Ajer heads at goal and hits the crossbar. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Reacting to those remarks, Bellingham acknowledged the demanding nature of the contest and praised his teammates for their resilience and fighting spirit. "Yeah, well. Whatever. Whatever. It's difficult out there. It's a tough shift. All the players are putting in a tough shift. So, my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who put in a good shift out there," Bellingham said after the match.

"It's character and perseverance. Even when things weren't working, we found a way to win the game again. Whether it's in 90 or 120, we'll give everything we've got," Bellingham said in his post-match interview with ITV.

The Real Madrid midfielder also praised the impact of England's substitutes, saying every player contributed to the team's success. "Whoever was ready to come on, came on and smashed it. I'm so proud of this team once again in a World Cup semi-final," he added.