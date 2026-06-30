FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan's Daizen Maeda apologises to fans after WC RO 32 exit

'I'm truly sorry for not meeting your expectations'

IMAGE: Japan's Daizen Maeda in action during the match against Brazil on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daizen Maeda/X

Key Points Japan's Maeda apologised to fans for another underwhelming show.

Japan knocked out by to Brazil in the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Japan striker Daizen Maeda apologised to fans back home for "not meeting their expectations", after the Asian side were knocked out by to Brazil in the round of 32 on Monday.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday.

Posting on X, Maeda apologised to fans for another underwhelming show, as Japan has failed to go past their best-ever performance, a round of 32 finish for another time but also acknowledged that how since the 2022 edition, "everything they have built together" is his "pride".

'I'm truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. However, over these past three and a half years since the Qatar World Cup, everything we've built together with the players, staff, families, and all the fans and supporters is my pride. Thank you so much for all the support. @jfa_samuraiblue #FIFAWorldCup2026.'

Before Monday's encounter, Brazil and Japan had faced each other only once in FIFA World Cup history -- at Germany 2006. Much like the 2026 match, Japan actually took a surprise lead via Keiji Tamada in the 34th minute. However, a star-studded Selecão stormed back with a brace from Ronaldo, alongside goals from Juninho Pernambucano and Gilberto to secure a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Carlo Ancelotti-coached Brazil now advance to the Round of 16, where they will face either Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.