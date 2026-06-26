Japan Coach Moriyasu Confident Ahead Of Brazil Clash

Japan's national football team, led by coach Hajime Moriyasu, is poised to challenge five-time champions Brazil in the World Cup last-32, drawing confidence from a historic previous victory and strategic group stage performance.

IMAGE: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu applauds their fans after the match against Sweden at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US on Thursday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu believes his team will not be pushovers against Brazil in the World Cup last-32.

Japan previously defeated Brazil 3-2 in October, marking their first-ever victory against the five-time champions.

The team secured second place in Group F after a strategic 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Moriyasu views Japan's advancement as a significant step for Asian football and a testament to the sport's growth in Japan.

Brazil are one of the world's top teams but Japan will not be pushovers when the two sides meet in Houston in their World Cup last-32 clash, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Thursday after his side finished runners-up in Group F.

Moriyasu added that a 3-2 comeback win over the Brazilians in Tokyo last October to notch their first-ever victory against the five-times champions showed Japan will go into the match on Monday looking to do more than put up a good fight.

Japan's Confidence Against Brazil

"Last time we proved to Brazil that we aren’t a pushover," Moriyasu said. "That is great progress for us. The Brazilian team is a top team in the world and we greatly respect them.

"In the match we don’t know what is going to happen. We will have a chance to win as well."

Strategic Group Stage Performance

Japan booked their date with Brazil after drawing 1-1 with Sweden on Thursday in Dallas as Daizen Maeda opened the scoring before Moriyasu's side conceded minutes later. The result earned Japan second place in the group behind the Netherlands.

Moriyasu said he was disappointed to concede but once the game was level he elected to bring on defensive players to preserve the point and notch second place in the group.

"We conceded a goal and in the world of football that is how it goes," he said.

Japan's result is also good for Asian football, Moriyasu said, adding that his side were representing the sporting ambition of the broader region while advancing to the knockout rounds shows the growth of football in his country.

"That is what we wanted to do from the beginning of the competition and this is proof in the growth of Japanese football," he said.