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FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan rout Tunisia in World Cup's 1,000th match

June 21, 2026 12:27 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Ayase Ueda starred with two goals and an assist as Japan thrashed Tunisia 4-0 in the World Cup's 1,000th match, moving close to the knockout stage while eliminating the North Africans.

Daichi Kamada

IMAGE: Japan's Daichi Kamada celebrates scoring their first goal against Tunisia in a Group F encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Japan cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia in the 1,000th match in World Cup history, moving to the brink of the knockout stages.
  • Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after four minutes, while Ayase Ueda scored twice and provided an assist in a standout performance.
  • The defeat ended Tunisia's campaign after consecutive losses, making them the third team eliminated from the tournament alongside Haiti and Turkey.

Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday, as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out.

Kamada Strikes Early as Japan Take Control

Daichi Kamada

IMAGE: Daichi Kamada scores for Japan. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Hajime Moriyasu's side, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ahead after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Tunisia, beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their first match and playing under new coach Herve Renard, struggled to cope with Japan's pressing and movement from the outset.

Japan almost doubled their advantage in the 11th minute with an attack down the right flank, with Tunisia's Dylan Bronn turning a low cross away from Kamada.

Ueda Leads Ruthless Japanese Charge

Yukinari Sugawara

IMAGE: Japan's Yukinari Sugawara and Kaishu Sanoy celebrate a goal. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

From the resulting corner, Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced a fine save, with goal-line technology confirming the ball had not crossed the line.

Moriyasu's team continued to dominate possession, their front line harrying Tunisia's defence and preventing Renard's side from establishing any rhythm in the Monterrey heat.

The second goal arrived in the 31st minute when Ueda advanced towards the edge of the area, and with the Tunisia defence backing off he drove a low shot into the far corner.

Tunisia Become Third Team to Bow Out

Yuito Suzuki

IMAGE: Tunisia's Omar Rekik and Anis Slimane trying to stop Japan's Yuito Suzuki. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Tunisia offered little in response and Japan put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, Kamada's pass opening up the Tunisian defence and Junya Ito racing clear to finish low past Dahmen.

 

Ueda completed the rout six minutes from time, meeting Kaishu Sano's clipped far-post delivery and guiding a superb header into the top corner as Japan became the first Asian team to score four goals in a World Cup match.

With the win, Japan join the Netherlands on four points after the Dutch thrashed Sweden 5-1. Tunisia became the third side to be eliminated from the tournament after Haiti and Turkey.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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Ueda Leads Ruthless Japanese ChargeTunisiaAyase UedaDaichi KamadaWorld Cup

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