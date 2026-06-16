Iran fight back to hold New Zealand in thriller

Twice in arrears, Iran battle back for a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening Group G match on Monday.

IMAGE: Mohammad Mohebbi heads the ball past New Zealand goalkeeper Max Crocombe for Iran's second goal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Elijah Just first New Zealand player to score two goals in a World Cup match.

Iran and New Zealand met for the first time at a FIFA World Cup.

Elijah Just gave New Zealand the lead in the seventh minute.

Rezaeian Ramin drew Iran level in the 32nd minute.

Just scored again in the 55th minute to make it 2-1 for the Kiwis.

Mohammad Mohebbi got Iran back on level terms with a header in the 64th minute.

IMAGE: Elijah Just sends the ball past Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to put New Zealand ahead in the match. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Iran twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in their opening World Cup match on Monday after an end-to-end contest played against the backdrop of Iranian fan protests against the government in Tehran.

New Zealand went ahead in the seventh minute when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood. Iran deservedly levelled in the 32nd, Ramin Rezaeian stabbing the ball in from close range to send the largely Iran-supporting crowd at a packed Los Angeles stadium into raptures.

IMAGE: Elijah Just celebrates with his New Zealand teammates after putting New Zealand ahead in the match. Photograph: Gary Vasquez/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The outstanding Just, the 26-year-old Motherwell winger, restored New Zealand’s lead in the 54th minute, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after another assist from Wood.

But Iran hit back again 10 minutes later, Mohammad Mohebbi glancing a header in off the back post to equalise again.

Iran will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver in the next Group G matches on Sunday. Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday..