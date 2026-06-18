FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Neymar to miss second group game amid injury recovery

Neymar will miss Brazil’s World Cup group match against Haiti as he continues calf injury recovery in New Jersey, with the team opting for cautious rehabilitation after limited training involvement.

IMAGE: Neymar last played a senior match for Brazil on October 17, 2023, during a South American World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Key Points Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup group match against Haiti as he continues recovery from a calf injury.

The forward has been gradually returning to training with light drills after an injury sustained during a club match for Santos.

Brazil, who opened their campaign with a draw, are managing Neymar carefully as they balance group-stage pressure with his long-term fitness.

Brazil forward Neymar will not travel with the squad for their second World Cup group game against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday as he continues to recover from a calf injury, the Brazilian football association said.

"He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," they said in a statement on Thursday.

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Gradual Return Through Controlled Training Workload

The 34-year-old was seen doing drills with the squad after warming up separately in boots and with the ball in a training session on Wednesday.

He had been limited to indoor work at the team's training centre with physiotherapists and fitness coaches, with Brazil being cautious about his return to action.

Neymar injured his right calf during Santos' 3-0 defeat by Coritiba last month, the latest in a long run of injuries and physical setbacks for the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward, who has not played for Brazil in almost three years.

Brazil have one point after opening their World Cup campaign with a draw against Morocco while Haiti are bottom of the group after losing to Scotland.