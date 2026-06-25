'I Went to the Locker Room and Cried': Neymar on Emotional Brazil Return

Neymar admitted he shed tears after making his first Brazil appearance in 981 days during the World Cup 2026. The Brazil star returned from injury as the Selecao secured a knockout-stage spot with a 3-0 win over Scotland.'

IMAGE: Neymar's emotional Instagram post after Brazil's win over Scotland on Wednesday. Photographs: Neymar Jr.X

Neymar's long road back to the Brazil national team finally came full circle on Wednesday as the superstar forward made his first World Cup appearance in 981 days during Brazil's 3-0 victory over Scotland.

The emotional comeback, which helped Brazil book their place in the knockout stage, left Neymar in tears after the match.

He later summed up his feelings in a brief Instagram post, writing: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE."

Key Points Brazil's victory over Scotland secured them a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage as Group C winners.

The 34-year-old admitted he cried alone in the dressing room after the emotional return.

He had not played for Brazil since 2023 after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 34-year-old last featured for Brazil in 2023. He suffered a serious knee injury in October that year and has struggled to maintain his form since then. He was initially a doubt for inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad.

He then suffered a calf injury last month that ruled him out of Brazil's first two matches in the tournament. But he finally made his international comeback against Scotland, with the fans chanting his name.

"I went to the locker room, all alone, and I shed a few tears," Neymar told reporters after Brazil finished top of Group C.

"It’s an immense relief to relive all this. It’s a moment of gratitude. I thank God for being able to experience this again."

Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals, Neymar has now appeared in four World Cups, with eight goals and four assists in tournaments since 2014.

"I had been away for a long time so it’s a different team now, I see it with fresh eyes," he said.

"But I’m very happy to have been able to come back and play in a World Cup and defend the Brazilian national team after so many years."

Brazil will play the runners-up in Group F in their second-round clash in Houston on Monday.