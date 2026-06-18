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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland goals vs Iraq send shockwaves through Norwegian city

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June 18, 2026 00:34 IST

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Erling Haaland's two goals in Norway's 4-1 World Cup win over Iraq sparked celebrations so intense that seismic sensors in Bergen recorded measurable ground vibrations from cheering supporters.

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Erling Haaland scores Norway's second goal against Iraq in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Erling Haaland scored twice in Norway's 4-1 World Cup win over Iraq, including the country's first World Cup goal since 1998.
  • The celebrations following his goals were strong enough to be detected by seismic monitoring equipment in the Norwegian city of Bergen.
  • Seismology institute NORSAR said the recorded vibrations were caused by fans cheering and moving simultaneously rather than any actual earthquake.

Erling Haaland's first-half double for Norway in Tuesday's 4-1 World Cup win over Iraq literally shook the Nordic country, with seismology institute NORSAR registering earth tremors in the coastal city of Bergen when he scored on his tournament debut.

The giant striker rattled home his first goal in the 29th minute - Norway's first at a World Cup since 1998 - and added a second before halftime in Boston, causing outbreaks of joyous celebration in his homeland where the game started at midnight.

      • Like Father, Like Son: Norway Field Three Sons Of 1994 World Cup Stars

Scientists Explain the Unusual Seismic Activity

"On Wednesday night, the seismic station in Bergen recorded clear signals near the station from the World Cup match between Norway and Iraq. The largest fluctuations coincide with Erling Braut Haaland's goals, which triggered strong cheers among Norwegian supporters," NORSAR said in a statement.

 

"The clearest effects are seen in connection with the Norwegian goals, especially Haaland's two goals. The signals are probably due to cheers and movements among Norwegian supporters who were watching the match in Bergen," the statement went on.

"When many people react simultaneously to big sporting moments, the combined movements can create vibrations in the ground that are recorded by sensitive seismometers."

The institute said that the measurements were an indication of both the Norwegians' joy over their team scoring at the World Cup and the sensitivity of modern seismology equipment.

"So even though Norway didn't trigger an earthquake against Iraq, the cheering of Norwegian fans made the seismic measuring equipment in Bergen shake a little extra," they said.

Source: REUTERS
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