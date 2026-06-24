FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor ends Kane spell after England's goal-less night

Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam jokingly claimed responsibility for Harry Kane’s goalless outing against Ghana before announcing he had "released" the England captain ahead of his next World Cup match.

IMAGE: Harry Kane endured a frustrating outing against Ghana and squandered a good chance late in the game that could have won the match for England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had cast a spell to prevent Harry Kane from scoring against Ghana and later said he had "released" the England captain.

Kane failed to find the net in England’s goalless draw with Ghana, missing a late opportunity that could have secured his side a place in the World Cup knockout stage..

The England captain, who scored twice in the tournament opener against Croatia, brushed off the miss, saying strikers are accustomed to such moments and must quickly move on.

A Ghanaian witch doctor says he has "released" England captain Harry Kane from his spell after the striker failed to find the net in Tuesday's goalless draw at the World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said before England's Group L clash with Ghana that he would cast a spell to stop Kane from scoring.

"Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends," Bonsam said in a video posted on social media.

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England captain misses chance in Ghana stalemate

Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener, but against Ghana the Bayern Munich striker blazed his best chance over the bar from close range in stoppage time, denying England a victory that would have secured their place in the knockout stage.

He said he was not dwelling on Tuesday's late miss, however.

"I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way," he said.

"It did and I just couldn't quite get over the ball. But I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in."