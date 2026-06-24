Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor ends Kane spell after England's goal-less night

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana witch doctor ends Kane spell after England's goal-less night

June 24, 2026 22:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam jokingly claimed responsibility for Harry Kane’s goalless outing against Ghana before announcing he had "released" the England captain ahead of his next World Cup match.

Harry Kane

IMAGE: Harry Kane endured a frustrating outing against Ghana and squandered a good chance late in the game that could have won the match for England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed he had cast a spell to prevent Harry Kane from scoring against Ghana and later said he had "released" the England captain.
  • Kane failed to find the net in England’s goalless draw with Ghana, missing a late opportunity that could have secured his side a place in the World Cup knockout stage..
  • The England captain, who scored twice in the tournament opener against Croatia, brushed off the miss, saying strikers are accustomed to such moments and must quickly move on.

A Ghanaian witch doctor says he has "released" England captain Harry Kane from his spell after the striker failed to find the net in Tuesday's goalless draw at the World Cup.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a self-described spiritualist, had said before England's Group L clash with Ghana that he would cast a spell to stop Kane from scoring.

"Now I am going to release Harry Kane so that, his next match, he can score. Harry, I will come and visit you. Don't be offended. We are friends," Bonsam said in a video posted on social media.

      • 'Unbearable': Nordic Neighbours Fed Up With Norway's Viking Row

 

England captain misses chance in Ghana stalemate

Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener, but against Ghana the Bayern Munich striker blazed his best chance over the bar from close range in stoppage time, denying England a victory that would have secured their place in the knockout stage.

He said he was not dwelling on Tuesday's late miss, however.

"I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way," he said.

"It did and I just couldn't quite get over the ball. But I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

EnglandGhanaKaneNana Kwaku BonsamFIFA World Cup 2026

More From Rediff

Anand Conferred SJFI Medal, Joins Elite Sports Personalities

Anand Conferred SJFI Medal, Joins Elite Sports Personalities
Rijiju Confident Of Fencing Medals At Asian Games, Olympic Qualification

Rijiju Confident Of Fencing Medals At Asian Games, Olympic Qualification
New National Records Set At Inter-State Championships

New National Records Set At Inter-State Championships

Related Stories

Injury scare! Senegal's Mendy ruled out of World Cup

Injury scare! Senegal's Mendy ruled out of World Cup

Quick Links

CroatiaHarryBayern MunichNordic Neighbours FedViking RowNorway

Web Stories

10 Fave Tastes Of India

10 Fave Tastes Of India
How Well Do You Know India?

How Well Do You Know India?
9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026