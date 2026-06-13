HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany eye big win against Curacao in opener

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany eye big win against Curacao in opener

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 19:26 IST

x

Germany are on a nine-match winning run, including a 4-0 victory over Finland in their last friendly at home on May 31 and a 2-1 win over World Cup co-hosts the United States six days ago.

Germany's football team

IMAGE: Germany's players during their training session at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Chuck Burton/Reuters

Key Points

  • Germany aims to repair its international reputation and secure a fifth World Cup title after early exits in the last two tournaments.
  • Germany, under Julian Nagelsmann, enters the tournament on a nine-match winning streak, including recent friendly victories.
  • Veteran Curacao coach Dick Advocaat, 78, acknowledges Germany as clear favourites but relishes the challenge of the opening match.

Germany will look to start their World Cup campaign with a big win over Curacao, with the four-time champions out to repair their damaged international reputation following first-round exits in the previous two editions.

The Germans, who won the 2014 edition, have set their sights on a fifth world title even though they do not see themselves as among the favourites this year.

They could not have hoped for easier first opponents than minnows Curacao, the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup. Ecuador and Ivory Coast complete Group E.

Germany's Strong Form And Opponent

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany are on a nine-match winning run, including a 4-0 victory over Finland in their last friendly at home on May 31 and a 2-1 win over World Cup co-hosts the United States six days ago.

Curacao are rank outsiders, with most of their players plying their trade in the Netherlands or in lower European leagues.

 

But veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who at 78 will become the oldest coach in World Cup history, relishes facing Germany in their tournament start.

"Germany are of course clear favourites in the group," Advocaat said.

"They are still a big footballing country. Starting off against Germany is fantastic. We will find out immediately where we stand."

Expectations And Pressure

Germany's football team

IMAGE: Walter, "the oracle orangutan", predicts the result of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match Germany vs Curacao at Dortmund Zoo on June 12, 2026. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Advocaat knows there is a massive gap in quality, which Germany, with world-class players like Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Manuel Neuer, want to take advantage of to get their tournament off to a winning start.

"We aren't among the absolute top favourites—there are three or four others," said Germany national team director Rudi Voeller, a 1990 World Cup winner with Germany.

"But we know how important an opening win is." "We are here and want to be a team that is difficult to beat. We want to top our group and then assert ourselves in the knockout stage."

Any result other than victory could prove tricky in the group while also instantly piling pressure on the Germans, with fans back home desperate to see their team return to winning ways after their last two early exits.

"The two wins from our last two friendlies give us a good feeling and we want to maintain that here," Voeller said.

"There is no guarantee if you win the first game that that is the way the tournament will go for you. We have to go through the group as the top team, there is no discussion about that. That is our goal."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

World Cup Drama as Thieves Make Off with England's Balls, Boots
World Cup Drama as Thieves Make Off with England's Balls, Boots
It's Goooooooaaaal!!!! Time!
It's Goooooooaaaal!!!! Time!
FIFA World Cup: Kerala's Floating Stadium Go Viral
FIFA World Cup: Kerala's Floating Stadium Go Viral
Toronto Welcomes World Cup Fans With Open Arms
Toronto Welcomes World Cup Fans With Open Arms
Three red cards! FIFA World Cup opener makes history
Three red cards! FIFA World Cup opener makes history

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO