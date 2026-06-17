FIFA World Cup: Mbappe Magic As France Sink Senegal

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's first goal against Senegal at New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud..

Mbappe scored his first in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international goal in second-half stoppage time.

Bradley Barcola scored the second goal for France, while Ibrahim Mbaye scored the only goal for Senegal.

France shook themselves awake after a sleepy first half on Tuesday to beat Senegal 3-1 in the New York/New Jersey Stadium for a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup campaign.



While the Africans had looked the stronger team in the first half of the Group I match, the second period was a different matter as French class ultimately proved the difference.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal in the 66th minute. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Inevitably, it was France captain Kylian Mbappe who broke the deadlock, unlocking the Senegalese defence in the 66th minute for a record-equalling 57th goal for his country.



Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second, and Mbappe broke Olivier Giroud's record with his 58th France goal thanks to a scorching strike from outside the box deep into added time, seconds after Ibrahim Mbaye's consolation strike for Senegal.

IMAGE: Bradley Barcola beats Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to score France's second goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Iraq play Norway in Boston in Group later on Tuesday.