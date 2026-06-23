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France coach Deschamps backs Mbappe to break World Cup scoring record

June 23, 2026 11:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'Every time he beats his own record, he does have the capacity to up his ante.'

 France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Iraq on Monday

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Iraq on Monday to go level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on World Cup 16 goals. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

France manager Didier Deschamps suggested Kylian Mbappe will eventually claim the all-time World Cup goals record after the 27-year-old striker scored his second double of the tournament in Monday’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

Key Points

  • Mbappe’s third and fourth goals of the finals pulled him level with Germany's former all-time record holder Miroslav Klose.
  • He is now two behind Lionel Messi.
  • France manager Didier Deschamps called him a symbolic figure.

Mbappe’s third and fourth goals of the finals pulled him level with Germany's former all-time record holder Miroslav Klose on 16 for his career.

He is now two behind Lionel Messi, who has already scored five times in this tournament despite approaching his 39th birthday following his brace against Austria earlier on Monday.

“Well, records are there to be broken,” Deschamps said in the post-match press conference.

 

“And now he has a symbolic figure. He has 100 caps. He's always scored goals. He will score more goals.

“Take Messi, take (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I'm not sure that Kylian will play up to their age, but as long as he's on the pitch and as he feels right, he will score a lot of goals.

"Every time he beats his own record, he does have the capacity to up his ante.”

As for the other goalscorer, Ousmane Dembele, Deschamps hoped the reigning Ballon d'Or winner was just getting started after his first of the tournament.

“Be easy on Ousmane,” he said. “There's no issue with Ousmane. He also needs to re-adapt to a system in which he doesn't play throughout the year.

“As long as Ousmane is well physically, and this is the case, then it's just fine-tuning. I trust in Ousmane. He knows that. And he's not somebody who doubts and doing what he did today, it's important because he's a decisive player.”

Source: REUTERS
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