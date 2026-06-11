FIFA World Cup 2026: Football Fever Grips Cricket-Mad India!

Despite cricket's dominance, the FIFA World Cup captivates millions of Indian fans, who passionately support global football giants, follow star players, debate tactics and celebrate the tournament with unmatched enthusiasm.

IMAGE: A man sits next to the cutout of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the outskirts of Kochi. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

Key Points The FIFA World Cup sparks massive enthusiasm in India, where millions support international Argentina, Brazil and Portugal.

Football fans across Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab and Tamil Nadu passionately discuss tactics, players and matches while celebrating with flags, jerseys and street decorations.

The football craze is exemplified by a 400-foot-long banner erected by Brazil supporters in Kerala's Malappuram district, showcasing the deep emotional connection many Indians have with the World Cup.

Cricket may remain India's undisputed sporting religion, but every four years the FIFA World Cup creates a football frenzy that is hard to match.

The global spectacle transforms millions of Indians into passionate supporters of football powerhouses Argentina, Brazil and Portugal, creating a unique sporting culture that thrives alongside the nation's love for cricket.

IMAGE: A soccer fan puts up team flags along a street in Kolkata ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The 23rd FIFA World Cup, to be staged across the Americas from June 11 to July 19, has once again ignited excitement across the globe.

India, despite its national football team languishing at 139th in the FIFA rankings, has been swept up in the tournament's magic. More than 110 million digital viewers are expected to follow the action, reflecting football's status as the country's second-most popular sport.

Sleepless Nights for Fans

IMAGE: Supporters look on a cutout of Argentina's Lionel Messi is put up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kozhikode. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

From bustling cities to small villages, football enthusiasts are preparing for sleepless nights as they follow every move of stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

For many fans, the World Cup is more than just a tournament; it is an emotional journey filled with hope, pride and fierce loyalty.

IMAGE: Supporters put up a cutout of Messi next to Ronaldo -- both GOATs will bid adieu to the World Cup this time -- in Kozhikode. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

Discussions about football tactics and formations have already begun. Whether it is Brazilian Coach Carlo Ancelotti's preferred 4-4-2 system, Portugal Manager Roberto Martinez's experimental 4-2-1-3 formation, or debates over free kicks, penalties, yellow cards and red cards, every aspect of the game is analysed with remarkable passion.

IMAGE: Children play soccer in front of cutouts of Ronaldo and Brazil's Neymar Jr in Kozhikode. Photograph: CK Thanseer/Reuters

The enthusiasm is particularly evident in football-loving West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, where the sport is deeply woven into local culture.

Streets come alive with waving flags, colourful jerseys and painted faces as supporters celebrate their favourite teams. Life-size cut-outs, banners and decorations have become common sights, turning neighbourhoods into vibrant football arenas.

Kerala's Giant Banner Epitomises World Cup Passion

IMAGE: Salu Paul, a fan of the Brazilian soccer team, poses with his wife Lathi and daughter Nayana in front of their house, painted in Brazilian national colours, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mekkad, Kerala. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

One of the most striking examples of this passion can be found in Munda near Vazhikkadavu in Kerala's Malappuram district. Supporters of Brazil have erected a gigantic football-themed flex banner measuring 400 feet in length and 12 feet in height.

Installed by members of the Munda Jazz Club, the banner is believed to be among the longest football-themed displays in the world.

IMAGE: A shopkeeper arranges football team jerseys ahead of the FIFA World Cup outside a shop in Siliguri, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the countdown to kick-off gathers pace, the scenes across India underline a remarkable reality: While cricket rules the heart of the nation, the football World Cup continues to inspire unmatched excitement, proving that the beautiful game remains a truly global sport capable of uniting fans across borders and cultures.

IMAGE: Shopkeepers arrange footballs and flags ahead of the FIFA World Cup at a shop in Siliguri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Banners bid farewell to soccer legends Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo on a street in football-crazy Kannur, Kerala. Photograph: Samyukta Lakshman for Rediff

IMAGE: Brazil may have won just one World Cup this century (2002), but Indians adore the Brazilian football team as this billboard in Kannur testifies. Photograph: Samyukta Lakshman for Rediff

IMAGE: The Brazilian flag hangs over a street in Kannur. Photograph: Samyukta Lakshman for Rediff

IMAGE: ... And by the streetside too in Kannur. Photograph: Samyukta Lakshman for Rediff

IMAGE: Argentina, the reigning World Champions, has its fans in Kannur. Photograph: Samyukta Lakshman for Rediff