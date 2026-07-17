FIFA World Cup final marks full-circle moment for Messi and Yamal

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will face-off as defending champions Argentina meet reigning European champions Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, in New York on Saturday.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's first introduction to Lamine Yamal in a UNICEF photoshoot in 2007. Photograph: Kind courtesy UNICEF/X

The World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium will be a spectacle, for being a generational matchup between a reigning king in Lionel Messi and his heir-in-waiting Lamine Yamal.



Saturday's final in New Jersey marks the first on-field meeting of the 39-year-old Argentina veteran and the 19-year-old Spanish winger.

But their first encounter goes back 20 years. The duo's first meeting was way back in 2007 when the Spanish winger was barely six-months-old.

In December 2007, a photo shoot by UNICEF for a charity calendar brought a 20-year-old Messi, then playing for Barcelona, together with an infant Yamal. During the photo shoot at the Camp Nou stadium, the then 20-year-old Argentine posed with baby Yamal, who was sitting in a small plastic bathtub alongside his mother, Sheila Ebana.

Nearly two decades later, Saturday will come full circle when Messi faces off against Yamal as Argentina and Spain vie for the World Cup Trophy.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, UNICEF shared the now-iconic photograph clicked by freelance photographer Joan Monfort.



In a post on X, UNICEF wrote, 'Yes, those photos you've seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot.'

'Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world,' the post read.

Messi and Yamal's connection doesn't stop there. Messi's talent took him from Buenos Aires all the way to La Masia, the nursery of footballers from Barcelona, the same school where Rocafonda's Yamal sharpened his skills.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will showcase the strength of La Masia, insisting Barcelona's identity will be at the heart of the showpiece.

'Messi has also reached the final, and I'm delighted,' Laporta told RAC1.

'He's a source of pride for La Masia. Messi is the past and the present, and Lamine is the present and the future. We're very happy to have what is the genuine Barca style of play.

'As president, I'm proud to have developed these two players at home, and if we add Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, (Pau) Cubarsi, who's having a spectacular World Cup, [Dani] Olmo, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran [Torres]... It's spectacular.'

Messi heads into the final at the top of the Golden Boot standings with 8 goals, edging France captain Kylian Mbappe with 4 assists in total, while Yamal will look to help Spain write a new chapter in their footballing history.

Whatever the result on Saturday, the fans will be in for a blockbuster in the Battle of the GOATs, Past, Present and Future.