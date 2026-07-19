Super-sub Torres stars as Spain down 10-man Argentina to win FIFA World Cup 2026 title

Ferran Torres scores extra-time winner as Spain beat 10-man Argentina 1-0 to win their second World Cup crown in New York on Sunday.

IMAGE: Spain's captain Rodri lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the World Cup. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Ferran Torres struck in extra time as Spain beat Argentina 1-0 to lift FIFA World Cup title.

This is Spain's 2nd World Cup title.

Enzo Fernandez received marching orders in extra time to have Argentina down to 10 men.

Lisandro Martinez gets a yellow.

Nicholas Ottamendi subs injured Martinez.

Spain climbed again to the summit of world football on Sunday when substitute Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to prise the World Cup from holders Argentina with a 1-0 victory that crowned a new era but brought precious little beauty.

The biggest prize in football deserved a classic. Instead, the world’s two finest teams produced a suffocating stalemate that drifted towards penalties before Torres finally found the breakthrough with Spain’s 20th attempt on goal.

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates with Nico Williams on scoring the winner. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

It was perhaps fitting that the final whistle sparked the game’s liveliest moments, with players pushing, shoving and falling to the ground as Argentina’s frustrations finally boiled over into a brawl.

The euphemism “one for the purists” might have been coined to describe this contest. It was a match almost entirely devoid of quality, chances and risk until Torres, introduced from the bench, finally broke the deadlock.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates winning the World Cup. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters/Reuters

Messi, the second player after Brazilian great Cafu to feature in three World Cup finals, was a pale shadow of his earlier self, unable to inspire his team.

For Spain, Lamine Yamal barely registered. These two had been billed as the stars of this match, but it was Spain substitutes Torres and Nico Williams who injected some much-needed energy and dynamism into a drab affair.

It was the fifth of the last six World Cup finals to go to extra time, but none of those crowds had endured such flat, joyless football.

SHOT-SHY ARGENTINA

IMAGE: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot on goal by Spain's Lamine Yamal off a free-kick. Photograph: Omar Aziz/Reuters

Spain, masters of the suffocating, pressing style, had nothing to press, nothing to suffocate. The Argentines were the first-ever team to fail to muster one shot -- on target or off -- for the entire 90 minutes of a World Cup final.

Argentina seemed content to niggle, pull shirts, shove, foul and disrupt rather than attack. In some respects, it was remarkable they finished with only one red card, Enzo Fernandez being dismissed for flattening Pau Cubarsi in stoppage time.

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres scores their first goal. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

After more than a month of scintillating goals and exhilarating sport, this was no advertisement for what the hosts call soccer.

One can only imagine what US President Donald Trump, watching alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino in a glassed-off VIP box, made of the spectacle.

IMAGE: Spain's Nico Williams reacts after his goal is disallowed for a foul in the build up. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

In truth, this was the toughest of sells, even for the purists. Spain dominated possession but were toothless in attack.

In total, they had 20 attempts on goal, 12 on target. Possession only gets you so far in a sport where goals settle results.

The official FIFA statistics registered Argentina as having two attempts at goal. None were on target and the term attempt was being used loosely.

SHOWBIZ RAZZMATAZZ

IMAGE: Spain's Mikel Merino heads at goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

But Spain were denied what they need to perform at their best -- an attacking, dangerous opponent. Instead, Argentina looked as though their stirring semi-final comeback in the 2-1 win against England had been their last great surge.

Spain play without an out-and-out striker, something they could have done with as they repeatedly opted against shooting and relied on cutback after cutback with nobody willing or able to apply the killer touch.

Few might have expected Justin Bieber, Madonna and fictional coach Ted Lasso to provide the afternoon’s most memorable entertainment in the halftime show, but that was how pedestrian the football had become.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal in action with Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

"Allez, let's go," sang Shakira. Well, quite.

'Light it Up', the big screen flashed, and the word Dynamite flickered across the jumbotron, almost as a taunt to two teams who had failed to light any sort of fuse.

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The traditional break of 15 minutes almost doubled in length with all the singing, dancing, fireworks and packing away, but the extended interval brought no change in tempo.

None of that will bother the Spaniards though, or their delighted coach Luis de la Fuente, who, aged 65, became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

IMAGE: Spain's Alex Baena shoots at goal. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Referee Slavko Vincic restrains Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and Spain's Dani Olmo as Rodrigo is brought down. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

IMAGE: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Photograph: James Lang/Reuters

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Spain's Rodri. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez vies with Spain's Marc Cucurella. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal is brought down by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters