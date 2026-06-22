Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha's Mother Arrives For World Cup Match

Discover how diplomatic efforts and FIFA's intervention brought Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother to Miami for the FIFA World Cup, following his emotional plea about family visa issues.

IMAGE: Ana Candida Evora, the mother of Cape Verde's Vozinha, celebrates in the stands after the match against Uruguay at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on Sunday. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Key Points Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother, Ana Candida Evora, arrived in Miami to attend her son's FIFA World Cup match against Uruguay.

Her travel was facilitated by US authorities, the State Department, Cape Verde government, and FIFA after Vozinha's emotional comments about his family's visa issues.

Vozinha's mother expressed gratitude to fans and sent an encouraging message to the 'Blue Sharks' squad.

Vozinha was the Player of the Match in Cabo Verde's historic 0-0 draw against Spain, making seven crucial saves.

The reunion highlights a heartwarming human interest story amidst the competitive FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ana Candida Evora, mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Josimar 'Vozinha' Dias, was welcomed by FIFA at its Miami headquarters for Cabo Verde's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash against Uruguay on Sunday.

The gesture comes after an emotional moment involving Vozinha following Cabo Verde's historic 0-0 draw against Spain in their tournament opener, where the veteran goalkeeper spoke about his family's absence from the stands due to visa-related issues.

Emotional Reunion at FIFA World Cup

Following the widespread attention his comments received, US authorities, in coordination with the State Department, the Cape Verde government, and FIFA, facilitated travel arrangements for his mother to attend the team's next match.

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries earlier confirmed that efforts were underway to ensure her presence at Cabo Verde's upcoming fixture, highlighting coordinated diplomatic support that helped resolve the matter in time.

Goalkeeper's Stellar Performance Against Spain

Vozinha emerged as the hero of Cape Verde's remarkable 0-0 draw against Spain in Atlanta, one of the biggest surprises of the opening round of the tournament.

Vozinha, however, conceded his first goal of the tournament on Sunday when Uruguay's Maxi Araujo struck his second World Cup goal in the 44th minute, stooping low to head the ball into an empty net after Manuel Ugarte's header had spun back off the post.

Diplomatic Efforts Secure Mother's Presence

On Sunday, FIFA shared multiple videos on social media platform X, featuring Vozinha's mother during her visit to the organisation's Miami office ahead of the match against Uruguay.

"After watching her son star against Spain, we were delighted to welcome the mother of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to FIFA's office in Miami," FIFA wrote in a post accompanying one of the videos.

Vozinha's Mother Shares Heartfelt Message

In another video, Vozinha's mother expressed gratitude to football fans worldwide and sent an emotional message of encouragement to the "Blue Sharks".

"I want to thank all the fans, everyone who helped in the process, for the support you gave to the team, especially to Cabo Verde. We're all rooting for Cabo Verde to play well, to shine on the pitch. The players need to have faith, and everything will go well. Keep your heads held high, go onto that pitch, push for a goal, and you'll perform beautifully, my boys. A kiss for you, be strong and brave. Blue Sharks," she said.