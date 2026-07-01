FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans warned as heatwave grips Portugal-Croatia showpiece

Fans attending Portugal's World Cup clash with Croatia in Toronto have been urged to drink plenty of water, limit alcohol consumption and prepare for extreme heat and possible thunderstorms as temperatures could feel like 40C.

IMAGE: Two football fans use umbrellas to guard against extreme heat conditions ahead of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, on June 30, 2026. Photograph: Kyaw Soe Oo/Reuters

Key Points Fans attending Portugal's World Cup round-of-32 clash with Croatia in Toronto have been urged to stay hydrated, limit alcohol consumption and prepare for temperatures feeling as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

Health officials are also monitoring the risk of thunderstorms that could disrupt outdoor watch parties, while cooling stations and fan safety measures have been put in place across the city.

The extreme heat is part of a broader stretch of severe weather affecting Canada, with supporters describing the conditions as challenging even before kick-off.

Fans heading to watch Portugal play Croatia in the World Cup round of 32 in Toronto on Thursday are being warned to keep hydrated and limit their alcohol intake after a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

"Don't wait till you're thirsty, keep drinking water through the day, try to moderate your alcohol intake, you know, certainly alcohol can be more dehydrating," the City of Toronto's medical officer of health Michelle Murti said.

Temperatures to Soar Above 35 Degrees Celsius



The temperature in Toronto might feel like 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday because of the humidity, Murti said on Tuesday.

Health officials were also preparing for a possible thunderstorm, which could lead to some viewing parties being cancelled.

Environment Canada warned that temperatures were set to climb above 35 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Toronto Stadium, the tournament's smallest venue, is hosting its last World Cup match on Thursday and the city has been hosting watch parties and organising public fan zones for all the games.

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Sweltering Weather Tests Players and Supporters

From flooding to extreme heat, Canadians from the west to east of the country have been grappling with wild weather ahead of Wednesday's Canada Day holiday.

On Tuesday, fans around Toronto's landmark Nathan Phillips Square cooled themselves under misting stations installed by the city.

"I'm here to watch the game. It's so hot outside and I can't even imagine how the players are feeling right now. But I think I'm going to have to leave early because it's a little too hot out here," said Megan Rennie from Toronto.

Laura Albarez, visiting from Colombia, said she just wanted to go to her hotel and relax. "Thank God there's like drinking water... maybe I will come outside later because it's so warm," she said.