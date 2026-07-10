Haaland, Norway train ahead of England quarter-final showdown

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland is strategically piling pressure on England ahead of their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash, following Norway's stunning upset victory over Brazil.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland during a Norway training session at Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Erling Harland/X

Key Points Erling Haaland has urged the media to 'put every single pressure on the English lads' ahead of Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against England.

Norway is preparing intensely for the match, with Haaland and Leo Ostigard seen practicing headers.

Midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt stated that Norway 'don't have much to lose' in the upcoming quarter-final.

Norway secured their quarter-final spot by defeating five-time world champions Brazil 2-1, with Haaland scoring a brace.

The upcoming clash against England is anticipated to be a blockbuster match.

Norway forward Erling Haaland and his teammates had an intense training session ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against England on Saturday in Miami. The Norway practiced in right earnest at the Inter Miami CF Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday.

Haaland's Strategic Pressure

IMAGE: Erling Haaland at a Norway training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Erling Harland/X

The Norwegian national football team posted a video of Haaland and centre-back Leo Ostigard practicing headers and celebrating a goal with a chest bumps. The Norwegian national football team captioned the video "Finishing with Erling & Leo."

Norway have clearly decided that this could work to their advantage with midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt on Thursday saying his team "don't have much to lose" and Haaland looking to enlist the media to help ramp up the pressure on England.

Quarter-Final Showdown

IMAGE: Norway's Martin Odegaard with teammates during training. Photograph: Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

'I think there are some clear favourites out there, England is one of them, so I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads,' the 25-year-old English-born striker told reporters with a grin.

IMAGE: Norway's Kristian Thorstvedt with teammates during training on Thursday. Photograph: Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

IMAGE: Norway coach Stale Solbakken speaks to players during training. Photograph: Fotballandslaget/X

Norway booked their place in the quarter-finals after stunning five-time world champions Brazil with a 2-1 victory in the Round of 16, one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. A brilliant brace from Erling Haaland inspired the Norwegians to the famous win, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final clash against England.