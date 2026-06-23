How Haaland's Brilliance Secured Crucial Win For Norway

Erling Haaland's exceptional two-goal performance propelled Norway to a crucial 3-2 victory over Senegal, positioning them alongside France at the top of World Cup Group I.

IMAGE: Norway's Erling Haaland shoots at goal to score during their Group I match against Norway at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Monday. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Erling Haaland scored two goals, marking his second successive brace in World Cup matches.

Norway defeated Senegal 3-2, securing a vital victory in Group I.

The win places Norway level on six points with France at the top of their group.

Martin Odegaard provided an assist for one of Haaland's crucial goals.

Norway will face France in a decisive group decider match on Friday.

Erling Haaland scored twice for the second successive World Cup match as Norway beat Senegal 3-2 on Monday to move level with France on six points at the top of Group I.

Norway went ahead in the 43rd minute when Kalidou Koulibaly misjudged a clearance and substitute Marcus Pedersen drove into the box and beat Edouard Mendy with a firm shot.

Haaland's Impactful Performance

Haaland struck the post before halftime but doubled the lead three minutes after the restart, running on to Martin Odegaard's through ball and rifling into the top corner.

Ismaila Sarr pulled one back in the 53rd minute after Sadio Mane's neat pass split the defence, yet Senegal failed to clear again five minutes later and Patrick Berg teed up Haaland to volley in off the crossbar.

Sarr struck his second deep into added time but Norway held on to set up a mouth-watering group decider against France on Friday.