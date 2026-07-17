FIFA World Cup 2026: Entertainment takes centre stage as final halftime gets extended

The World Cup final's first-ever halftime entertainment show will require extended stage setup, potentially pushing the traditional 15-minute break beyond regulations before play resumes.

IMAGE: A general view of a drone show above Liberty State Park with the New York City skyline in the background ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is expected to feature the tournament's first halftime entertainment show, requiring an extended interval for stage installation and removal.

Broadcasting sources suggest the halftime break could exceed 15 minutes, raising questions over compliance with IFAB match laws and FIFA's tournament regulations.

FIFA has yet to clarify the duration of the interval, as the World Cup introduces new entertainment elements alongside innovations such as hydration breaks and championship rings.

The halftime interval in Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is set to last more than 15 minutes because of the installation required for the tournament's first halftime entertainment show, broadcasting sources said on Friday.

The installation of the stage for the 11-minute show is expected to take around seven minutes, the sources said, although it was unclear how long it would then take to dismantle the equipment and clear the pitch before the second half could begin.

Extended Break Raises Questions over Match Regulations

FIFA's World Cup regulations state that matches are played in accordance with the Laws of the Game set by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which say players are entitled to a halftime interval "not exceeding 15 minutes".

The tournament regulations themselves, however, say players are entitled to a "15-minute interval" at halftime, without repeating the IFAB wording that the break cannot exceed that duration.

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FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on how long the halftime interval would last or how the planned show would comply with the regulations.

The performance will be the first halftime show staged at a World Cup final, adding another element associated with major American sporting events to a tournament already featuring mandatory hydration breaks and, for the first time, championship rings for the winners.