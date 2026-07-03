FIFA World Cup 2026: England's Kane dependence could prove costly in knockout stages

Harry Kane's latest match-winning display has again underlined his importance to England, but the team's hopes of lifting the World Cup will depend on more players sharing the burden in the knockout stage.

IMAGE: England captain Harry Kane's FIFA World Cup 2026 goal tally currently stands at five, placing him joint-third alongside Norway's Erling Haaland. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane's match-winning brace against DR Congo underlined his importance as England reached the World Cup Round of 16 despite another inconsistent team performance.

England remain unbeaten but continue to face questions over their defensive frailties and heavy dependence on Kane to decide matches.

With a tougher knockout clash against Mexico looming, England will need greater contributions from Jude Bellingham and the rest of their attack to sustain their title challenge.

England's World Cup campaign has increasingly come to rest on the shoulders of Harry Kane, whose goals, link-up play and ability to deliver in decisive moments have repeatedly rescued a side still searching for fluency and conviction.

The captain was again central to their 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, but England's reliance on their talisman raises a growing question as the knockout stage intensifies: how far can they go if Kane is the only player consistently capable of turning pressure into progress?

Once again at the World Cup, England were saved by their record goalscorer.

With DR Congo threatening one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Kane dragged his team back from the brink with two goals in 11 minutes, the second a stunning piece of individual skill.

The performance earned praise, but also highlighted a familiar concern.

Defensive Concerns Persist Despite Unbeaten Run

England have reached the last 16 unbeaten, yet they have rarely looked convincing. Their attacking play has often lacked rhythm, their defence -- hampered by injuries -- has appeared shockingly vulnerable, and too often they have needed Kane to provide the solution when collective dominance has been absent.

Former England captain and centre forward Alan Shearer told the BBC: "It wasn't a good performance and I've got the same concerns as I had in the previous two or three games about us defensively."

Kane has once again shown why he remains among the world's elite forwards, capable of deciding matches by himself.

"There's not many centre forwards in the world can produce that piece of magic," Shearer said. "The way he turns and swivels - and the balance is incredible. Then to get the direction and the power into the roof of the net - that was some strike."

But knockout football has a way of exposing over-reliance on any one player. Opponents become stronger, margins become finer and, eventually, even the most reliable match-winners can be contained.

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Bellingham support vital before Mexico test

One of the few encouraging signs was that Jude Bellingham at least has looked capable of sharing that burden.

The midfielder was instrumental against DR Congo, driving England forward and repeatedly forcing openings that others failed to take.

"I think what we've learned up to now from England is that obviously their two most important players are Bellingham and Kane," Shearer said. "Bellingham was really unlucky, but for the goalkeeper's couple of brilliant saves. He was the one that was trying to drive forward."

Against Mexico in the last 16, England will face a different challenge. The altitude of Mexico City, the intensity of knockout football and the quality of the opposition are likely to place far greater demands on Thomas Tuchel's side.

Even the tournament's biggest stars need support.

France's Kylian Mbappe has been among the standout players at this World Cup, but he is surrounded by match-winners such as Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, with attacking threats emerging from every area of the pitch.

If England are to progress further, they, too, will need those around Kane to step up.