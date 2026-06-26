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FIFA World Cup 2026: How Elanga kept chasing a winner Sweden didn't even need vs Japan

June 26, 2026 18:09 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Anthony Elanga's equaliser secured Sweden's place in the World Cup knockout stage, but the striker only learned after full-time that a draw was enough, having relentlessly chased a winning goal in confusion.

Anthony Elanga

IMAGE: Sweden's Anthony Elanga reacts after being fouled by Japan's Hiroki Ito during their Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Dallas Stadium in Texas, US, on Thursday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points

  • Anthony Elanga scored Sweden's equaliser against Japan, securing a 1-1 draw that sent his side into the World Cup knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.
  • Unaware that a draw was enough to qualify, Elanga pushed relentlessly for a winner, collapsed in frustration at full-time and only later discovered Sweden had advanced.
  • Teammates Alexander Isak and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom admitted they shared the confusion, while coach Graham Potter laughed off the memorable mix-up after qualification was confirmed.

Anthony Elanga's equaliser helped Sweden qualify for the World Cup's round of 32 following a 1-1 draw with Japan, but while his teammates were celebrating the result, the striker collapsed on the ground in frustration thinking they had not qualified.

Sweden finished a point below second-placed Japan in Group F, but progressed as one of the higher-ranked third-placed teams.

But Elanga, believing they needed a win, was pushing his teammates to find a second goal and even pulled up with cramp, earning his some harsh words from his teammate Alexander Isak.

      • Sweden, Japan advance to knockouts after thrilling draw

Confusion clouds qualification celebrations

"He got a little scolding from me there. He was a little frustrated at the end of the match and you can understand that now," Isak told reporters after Thursday's match.

Elanga said his teammates were trying to shout at him, but he did not know that they only needed one point to qualify until the match was over.

"I just shouted, come on, we can go for more... I got cramp at the end but didn't want to stop running," he said.

Elanga was not the only player unaware that they had qualified.

"I was just as clueless," said Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who made his World Cup debut against Japan.

Potter laughs off striker's mix-up

 

Sweden coach Graham Potter could not help but smile about Elanga's confusion.

"It couldn't have been any clearer for him. He's obviously thinking about something else, bless him. I love him at the moment, but dear me," he told reporters.

Source: REUTERS
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