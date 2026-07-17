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FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday, White House says

July 17, 2026 01:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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US President Donald Trump will attend the Argentina-Spain World Cup final in New Jersey, adding a presidential presence to the tournament's closing spectacle on Sunday.

Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump waves aboard Marine One in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, US, on July 15, 2026. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points

  • US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium on Sunday.
  • The White House described the tournament as the most watched, secure and successful World Cup hosted in American history.
  • Trump will also host a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York before the final.

US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at the New York-New Jersey stadium on Sunday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

"We look forward to the final match on Sunday, and I know the president looks forward to attending," Leavitt told reporters at a press conference.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history."

 

Leavitt added that she did not know whether Trump had a favorite in the final but encouraged reporters to ask him. "I'm sure he'll have a fun answer for you," she said.

The US president will also attend a FIFA reception at the Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, Leavitt added.

Source: REUTERS
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