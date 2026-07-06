Trump hails 'GREAT player' Harry Kane after England's World Cup win

United States President Donald Trump has publicly lauded England captain Harry Kane as a 'GREAT player' following his instrumental performance, including a crucial penalty goal, in England's thrilling 3-2 FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory against co-hosts Mexico.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane and Marc Guehi celebrate after the match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points United States President Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane on Truth Social, calling him a 'GREAT player'.

Kane scored a crucial second-half penalty, his sixth goal of the tournament, in England's 3-2 victory over Mexico.

England advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half.

Kane achieved a unique record, becoming the first player since 1966 to both score and concede a penalty in the same World Cup match.

England will now face Norway in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

United States President Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane following the striker's performance in England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Mexico. Kane played a key role in England's thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, converting a second-half penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the box.

Kane's Stellar Performance

The goal was Kane's sixth of the tournament and helped England secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: 'Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player,' Trump wrote. Kane continued his remarkable form against Mexico, registering a goal and an assist to take his tally to 81 goal involvements in 63 appearances for club and country across all competitions during the 2025-26 season (73 goals and eight assists).

England's Dramatic Victory

Kane became the first player on record since 1966 to both score a penalty and concede a penalty in the same FIFA World Cup match. England defeated co-hosts Mexico in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 contest to book a quarter-final clash with Norway. The Three Lions advanced despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.