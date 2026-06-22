'Difficult Situations Bring Out the Best in Us': Iran Eye World Cup History

Iran's players say adversity has united Team Melli after a resilient 0-0 draw against Belgium kept their World Cup knockout hopes alive. A win over Egypt could secure a historic first-ever place in the last 32.

IMAGE: Belgium's Brandon Mechele in action with Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, US on Sunday. Photograph: Jessie Alcheh/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Key Points Team Melli have two points from two matches after drawing with New Zealand and Belgium.

Victory over Egypt in their final group match would secure a historic first-ever place in the World Cup knockout stage.

Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said off-field challenges have strengthened team unity and character.

Iran's players said adversity has forged a stronger sense of unity in the squad after they held heavily favoured Belgium to a 0-0 draw in their Group G World Cup match on Sunday, giving them a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

The result was another display of resilience from a team whose tournament has unfolded under extraordinary circumstances.

Due to measures imposed by the American government, the Team Melli squad have been forced to stay outside the US between matches, while a number of Iran's team staff and officials have also been banned.

Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said those difficulties had only strengthened the group.

"I think it is part of our culture that in a difficult situation, we perform better," Jahanbakhsh told reporters.

"It has united us even more, and that's one of the things that we've shown today. We showed great team character."

Iran frustrated Belgium throughout the match and, despite failing to capitalise after their opponents were reduced to 10 men, emerged with their unbeaten record intact.

Iran, who have two points from two draws after also holding New Zealand 2-2, face Egypt in Seattle on Friday in their final group match knowing victory would send them into the last 32, a milestone the country has never achieved at a World Cup.

"The (travel) situation hasn't been the best but we don't want to keep repeating that because I think everyone is aware," Jahanbakhsh said.

"We go game by game. Today was an amazing performance but we cannot let down the next game against Egypt. We know how important that is."

Iran have never advanced beyond the group stage in six previous World Cup appearances, but Friday's meeting with Egypt offers them a chance to make history after a campaign defined as much by disruption off the pitch as discipline on it.