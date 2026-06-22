Defiant Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 draw in Miami thriller

Cape Verde pulled off a stunning 2-2 draw against two-time World Cup winners Uruguay in Miami on Sunday.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Kevin Pina celebrates scoring their first goal against Uruguay during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US on Sunday. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Cape Verde put in another magnificent performance to hold Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in a dramatic Group game on Sunday, backing up their draw with Spain in their first World Cup finals match by defying a second footballing powerhouse.

Key Points Kevin Pina gave the African side the lead in the 21st minute with Cape Verde's first World Cup goal.

Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio replied in the space of six minutes to put Uruguay in the lead.

Varela scored the equaliser after the break.

Both teams keep their chances alive to progress.

The Blue Sharks stunned the world by holding the European champions goalless but an even bigger upset looked on the cards in the stifling heat of Miami Stadium.

There was pandemonium in the packed stands when Kevin Pina gave the African side the lead in the 21st minute with Cape Verde's first World Cup goal from a long-range free kick.

Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio replied in the space of six minutes just before the break to put Uruguay ahead at halftime, but substitute Helio Varela pounced on a defensive mistake to level the scores around the hour mark.

IMAGE: Uruguay's Maxi Araujo celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

There were chances at both ends as the teams pushed for a winner in a frenetic finish but at the final whistle it was the thousands of Cape Verdeans in the stadium who celebrated their second World Cup point.

Both teams trail group leaders Spain by two points with Cape Verde's bold ambition of reaching the round of 32 very much alive heading into their clash with the Saudis.

"We would like to compete at the highest level and that's what we've been doing in these two games," Cape Verde coach Bubista said.

"We're here to try to achieve a new dream, which is to qualify for the second round. I think it's legitimate for us to think that way."

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Helio Varela celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Twice world champions Uruguay, meanwhile, move on to their final group game against the Spanish with their place in the knockout rounds far from assured.

"Undoubtedly, Uruguay has a better squad than the one from Cabo Verde but we had to show it," coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

"Even with the goals that we conceded, we should have won. So, as far as I see it, we need to turn up against Spain and we have the need and the obligation to beat them."

Uruguay started the game looking to put behind them their disappointing 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia but quickly got bogged down in a scrappy dogfight with the tenacious Cape Verdeans.

Midfielder Federico Valverde screwed their best early chance across Vozinha's goal and seven minutes later Uruguay were behind.

Rodrigo Bentancur illegally stopped Telmo Arcanjo's surging run through midfield and Pina struck the resulting free kick between a porous two-man wall and past the diving Fernando Muslera.

FIRST GOAL CONCEDED BY VOZINHA

IMAGE: Uruguay's Maxi Araujo scores a goal that was later disallowed as Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reacts. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Araujo's late goal rescued a point for Uruguay in their Saudi opener and the left winger struck his second World Cup goal in the 44th minute, stooping low to head the ball into an empty net after Manuel Ugarte's header had spun back off the post.

It was the first goal conceded at the tournament by 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was thrust into the limelight after his Player of the Match display against Spain.

Araujo then turned provider, heading Ugarte's inswinging free kick down into the path of Canobbio, who made no mistake with the finish.

It looked like the stifling heat and energy of the defensive effort was taking its toll on the Cape Verde players and coach Bubista made a couple of changes in the 58th minute.

Three minutes later, Varela pounced on Mathias Olivera's ill-advised crossfield pass, kneed the ball past the inexplicably advanced Muslera, and steered it into the vacant goal.

The game opened up as both sides chased a winner but Canobbio probably spurned Uruguay's best chance when played through on goal in the last minute, only to blast his shot over the bar.