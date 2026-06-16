FIFA World Cup 2026: Debutants Cape Verde celebrate maiden point like champions

Cape Verde celebrated a historic World Cup debut after holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw, with goalkeeper Vozinha's heroic display inspiring jubilant scenes among players, coaches and fans.

IMAGE: Cape Verde players celebrate as Spain's Pau Cubarsi and Martin Zubimendi walk off the pitch after the two teams played out a goalless draw in a Group H encounter of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Monday. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

Key Points World Cup debutants Cape Verde stunned European champions Spain by securing a memorable 0-0 draw, prompting jubilant celebrations from players, coach Pedro Brito and supporters.

Goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as the hero of the night, producing a string of outstanding saves to deny Spain despite the favourites controlling nearly 75 percent possession.

The historic result marked a landmark moment for the world No. 67 side, whose disciplined defending and collective spirit earned a famous point against the world's second-ranked team.

Cape Verde may have left the stadium with just one point, but for the tiny island nation, it felt every bit like a victory.

Making their FIFA World Cup debut, the 67th-ranked side produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw in a Group H game.

When the final whistle blew, players embraced, danced and celebrated on the pitch as if they had won the match. Their joy was understandable. Against one of football's traditional giants and the world's second-ranked team, Cape Verde had achieved something few thought possible.

IMAGE: Spain fans look dejected after the match. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Head coach Pedro Brito could not contain his emotions either. He punched the air, hugged his staff and players, and celebrated like a champion. Around the stadium, Cape Verde supporters waved flags, sang songs and savoured a moment that will forever remain part of the nation's sporting history.

Spain dominated almost every statistical category. They enjoyed nearly 75 percent possession, moved the ball with authority and launched wave after wave of attacks. Yet they found no way past a Cape Verde side that defended with courage, discipline and unwavering belief.

"It just wasn't to be; there's little to criticise. We knew it would be a game of patience; they sat deep, we created chances, but we couldn't score," Spain captain Rodri said.

"It's difficult against such a physical, defensive side. The positive is that they barely created anything against us, but we need to improve our finishing."

• Japan Fans Clean Stadium, Win Hearts

Vozinha Leads Heroic Defensive Masterclass

IMAGE: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha acknowledges the supporters. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

At the heart of the resistance stood goalkeeper Vozinha.

Time and again, the veteran keeper denied the Spaniards with a series of stunning saves. Whether it was close-range efforts, headers or shots from distance, Vozinha seemed to have an answer for everything Spain threw at him. As the pressure mounted, so did his influence on the game.

IMAGE: Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito celebrates after the match. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Spain created enough chances to win comfortably, but Cape Verde's defenders threw themselves into tackles and blocks while Vozinha produced one outstanding stop after another. It was a performance built on determination and collective spirit rather than possession or flair.

"Today our focus was on defence but we can show in the other games how good we are with the ball," Cape Verde midfielder Laros Duarte told reporters.

"I have a good feeling moving forward because we know what we are capable of. It is realistic to start thinking now in qualifying to the next round and the feeling is good."

• FIFA World Cup 2026: Points Table

A Result That Will Echo Across the Island Nation

IMAGE: Cape Verde fans react as they watch the match at a fan zone in Boston. Photograph: Pilar Olivaresinal/Reuters

Their first World Cup match quickly became a heroic exercise in resistance, discipline and occasional survival.

When the match ended, Vozinha was named Player of the Match. The emotional goalkeeper left the pitch in tears, overwhelmed by the magnitude of the achievement and the role he had played in it.

It was a frustrating evening for the star-studded Spain. For minnows Cape Verde, it was a night of pride, celebration and history.

The draw may count as only one point in the standings, but for a nation making its first appearance on football's biggest stage, it felt like a victory that will be remembered for generations.