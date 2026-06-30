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Inside The Czech Home That's A Shrine To Argentine Football

June 30, 2026 16:20 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Czech football enthusiast Miloslav Urbanec has transformed his Bukovka home into an extraordinary tribute to Argentine football, complete with Messi murals and Maradona statues, showcasing his lifelong passion for the sport.

Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec, a 51-year-old Czech national and an ardent Argentine football fan, wears Lionel Messi themed socks as he walks past his car in front of of his house, in the village of Bukovka near the town of Lazne Bohdanec, Czech Republic

IMAGE: Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec, a 51-year-old Czech national and an ardent Argentine football fan, wears Lionel Messi themed socks as he walks past his car in front of of his house, in the village of Bukovka near the town of Lazne Bohdanec, Czech Republic. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

Key Points

  • Czech fan Miloslav Urbanec has dedicated his home to the Argentine national football team.
  • His house features sky-blue and white colours, a Lionel Messi mural, and a Diego Maradona statue.
  • Urbanec's passion for Argentina began after watching the 1978 World Cup.
  • His van is also decorated with Argentine football motifs, and he named his son Lionel.
  • He is confident in Argentina's current team, "La Seleccion," predicting another victory.

If you didn't know that Czech soccer fan Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec was fascinated by the Argentine national team, you might have guessed from the house painted in the sky-blue and white of the team strip and flag. Or the life-size statue of Diego Maradona. Or the Lionel Messi mural.

The music promoter's three-storey house in Bukovka, 90 km (56 miles) east of Prague, even boasts a huge sun emblem, the central motif of the Argentine flag, high on the wall.

 

A Home Transformed By Football Passion

A larger-than-life Messi mural adorns the back of the house, and a statue of the late Diego Maradona guards the courtyard. An all-weather football pitch behind the house is surrounded by placards bearing images of the stars of Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors, one of Maradona's teams.

The Roots Of A Lifelong Dedication

Miloslav "Curby" Urbanec, a 51-year-old Czech national and an ardent Argentine football fan, walks across a garden in front of of his house in the village of Bukovka near the town of Lazne Bohdanec, Czech Republic

"As a four-year old kid I watched the 1978 World Cup in Argentina with my father, and I completely loved the long hair of the Argentine players like (Mario) Kempes," said Urbanec, 51.

"They won the World Cup, that was the start of my passion for Argentina, Boca Juniors, for everything about football."

Urbanec's van is painted sky-blue and white, and bears images of Maradona holding the World Cup and of Messi, with the slogan "In Messi we trust", and a custom number plate reading "MARADONA".

Urbanec named his second son, now 7, Lionel because, he said, it was clear seven years ago that "this guy is absolutely special".

Urbanec is sure his side are on course for another victory.

"La Seleccion this time is absolutely amazing," he said.

"I believe 100% we will win again and it will be a beautiful party, not only in Bukovka - around the world, because Argentina play the most beautiful football."

Argentina meet Cape Verde in the round of 32 on July 3.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 schedule

Source: REUTERS
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