Discover how the FIFA World Cup 2026 will culminate in a spectacular closing ceremony at New Jersey Stadium, featuring performances by global superstars and a special national anthem rendition by Jennifer Hudson.

Key Points The FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be held at New Jersey Stadium.

Global superstars including Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed are slated to perform.

Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem.

The ceremony will celebrate the journey of 48 teams across three host countries and 16 host cities.

This event marks the conclusion of the 23rd FIFA World Cup, a groundbreaking tournament featuring 48 teams.

New Jersey Stadium will bring the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup to a close with a spectacular ceremony as global superstars such as Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed have been lined up to perform.

As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.

Jennifer Hudson To Perform National Anthem

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. One of the world's most celebrated performers, Hudson's powerful performance will set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

Celebrating A Groundbreaking Tournament

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup: a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026.