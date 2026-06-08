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Home  » Sports » Christian Eriksen shares health update after on-field collapse

Christian Eriksen shares health update after on-field collapse

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June 08, 2026 23:28 IST

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Danish football star Christian Eriksen is recovering at home after a recent pitch collapse, reassuring fans that the incident was due to an ICD shock and different from his 2021 health scare.

Christian Eriksen

IMAGE: Christian Eriksen assured fans via Instagram that he is feeling good and his recovery has already started. Photograph: Instagram

Key Points

  • Christian Eriksen has returned home and is recovering after collapsing during a friendly match against Ukraine.
  • The incident was caused by a shock from his Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator, which he clarified was a different situation from his 2021 collapse.
  • This marks the second time the 34-year-old Danish playmaker has collapsed on the pitch while representing his country.
  • He was fitted with an ICD after his 2021 collapse during the European Championship and successfully resumed his football career.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said he had returned home on Monday and was recovering well with his family after he collapsed on the pitch during Sunday's friendly international against Ukraine.

Eriksen's Health Update And Past Incidents

"Receiving a shock from my ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021," Eriksen said in a post on Instagram.

 

"I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started," he added.

The 34-year-old playmaker caused widespread concern when he clutched his chest and fell to the turf in the 65th minute of the match against Ukraine in the Danish city of Odense.

Sunday's incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country.

In 2021 he collapsed during his side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen.

He received life-saving CPR treatment and was later fitted with the special heart-starting ICD device, and he managed to resume his career at both club and international level.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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