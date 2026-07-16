FIFA World Cup 2026: Captain Messi trusts Argentina's never-say-die spirit

Lionel Messi praised Argentina's resilience and unity after another dramatic comeback victory, saying the team's ability to overcome adversity was expected as they prepare for a World Cup final against Spain.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's win over England in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi hailed Argentina's belief and unity after another comeback win against England secured their place in the World Cup final.

The Argentina captain is relishing a final showdown with Spain, a nation he knows deeply through his Barcelona career.

Messi highlighted the emotional significance of defeating England, with the victory carrying added weight due to historic rivalry and national pride.

Lionel Messi was not surprised that Argentina had managed to dig themselves out of a hole once again in their World Cup semifinal against England and book a return to the title decider.

The 39-year-old Argentina captain provided assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez in the dying minutes of Wednesday's highly charged clash at Atlanta Stadium as the world champions came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory.

That followed extra-time victories over Cape Verde in the Round of 32 and Switzerland in the quarterfinals, as well as a 3-2 win from 2-0 down over Egypt in the last 16 secured by a stoppage-time winner.

"This group doesn't surprise me," Messi told reporters after the game.

"I know and we know what we were capable of. People might have had doubts about us because we had players who were very much at their limit, but when we come together and are united, it always gives us an extra boost.

"They inspire each other. They find something they didn't know they had, and give everything."

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Final Against Spain Holds Special Meaning for Messi

Messi, who said he was thoroughly enjoying the ride at his sixth World Cup and giving no thought to retirement, was looking forward to locking horns with 2010 champions Spain in New Jersey on Sunday.

"It's a team I know well," said Messi, who played for Barcelona in Spain for 17 years.

"They have a footballing philosophy and have been playing this way for many, many years.

"I know the players. I've played against them, I follow them and several of them are at Barca, the club I love.

"It's a special match, a World Cup final. I imagine it's going to be an even contest."

England Win Carries Emotional Weight

Messi and his teammates celebrated Wednesday's victory behind a banner proclaiming Argentina's ownership of the Falklands/Malvinas, the South Atlantic islands their country fought and lost a war with Britain over in 1982.

Given that history and the wider cultural and footballing rivalry, Messi said it was a match they could not afford to lose.

"We went out there with real determination," Messi said.

"The fans wanted this victory more than any other because of what it means to face England in a semi-final and reach another World Cup final."