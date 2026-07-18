FIFA World Cup 2026: Capdevila seeks Trump's help after Iran-linked ESTA rejection

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila said he was denied US entry for the World Cup final after his ESTA was rejected over a 2016 exhibition match in Iran, prompting appeals to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

IMAGE: Joan Capdevila was a key member of the Spain side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa by beating the Netherlands in the final. Photograph: Joan Capdevila/X

Key Points Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila said he was denied permission to enter the United States for Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina.

Capdevila said his ESTA application was rejected because he played in a LaLiga exhibition match in Iran in 2016.

The 2010 World Cup winner appealed to US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Spain's sports ministry for help to attend the final with his children.

Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has appealed to President Donald Trump for help after being denied permission to enter the United States for Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and defending champions Argentina.

2016 Iran visit cited in ESTA rejection

Capdevila, a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team, said his application was rejected because he played in an exhibition match featuring LaLiga stars in Iran in 2016. The 48-year-old tagged Trump in a social media post seeking help.

"They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) has been denied," Capdevila wrote in a social media post. ESTA approval is required for visa-free travel to the US.

"Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 teammates and this team to cheer them on.

"I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much."

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Reuters has contacted the US State Department for comment.

Capdevila also tagged Spain's sports ministry in the post and appealed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for assistance.