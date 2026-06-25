Car Rams Into World Cup Celebration Crowd In Mexico

A joyous World Cup victory celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, tragically turned violent when a car rammed into a crowd of fans, injuring 17 people and leading to the driver's arrest.

IMAGE: Multiple visuals posted on social media show a black car accelerating into a crowd of fans wearing Mexico jerseys, throwing people into the air before crashing into bollards. Photograph: X

Key Points A car rammed into a crowd celebrating Mexico's World Cup victory in Cabo San Lucas.

The incident resulted in 17 people receiving medical treatment for injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested following the violent event.

Social media visuals show the car accelerating into the crowd and people attacking the driver.

Local authorities are investigating the incident that occurred in the popular tourist destination.

A celebration of Mexico's World Cup match victory took a violent turn on Wednesday night after a car rammed through a crowd of fans in the popular tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas, injuring over a dozen people, Los Cabos' city hall said in a statement.

A total of 17 people received medical treatment, the statement added, including the driver, who was arrested.

Investigation Underway After Cabo San Lucas Incident

Multiple visuals posted on social media, verified by Reuters, show a black car surrounded by a crowd of people wearing Mexico’s national football team shirts. The car then accelerated into the crowd, throwing people into the air before crashing into bollards.

Other videos verified by Reuters show the crowd pulling someone from the car and attacking them while multiple people lie bloody on the ground in unknown condition.

"I would like to express our deepest solidarity with the people affected and their families following the unfortunate events that occurred tonight," Los Cabos' Acting Mayor Jose Manuel Larumbe said, promising to keep the public informed regarding authorities' investigations into the incident.

Located on Mexico's Baja California peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is one of Mexico's top luxury tourist destinations and one of the two principal cities within the Municipality of Los Cabos, which also includes San Jose del Cabo and the resort corridor connecting them.

Celebrations erupted across Mexico on Wednesday evening after Mexico beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in their final game of the World Cup group stage.