FIFA World Cup 2026: Brian Cipenga strike gives DR Congo early lead vs England

Democratic Republic of Congo shocked England early in their World Cup last-32 clash, taking a 7th-minute lead through Brian Cipenga after defensive errors.

IMAGE: DR Congo's Brian Cipenga celebrates scoring against England in their Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Key Points Democratic Republic of Congo stunned former champions England with a 7th-minute opener from Brian Cipenga in their World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta.

The goal exposed early defensive lapses, with a long ball flicked on by Chancel Mbemba before Cipenga finished past Jordan Pickford at the near post.

England, despite pre-match lineup changes by Thomas Tuchel including Declan Rice’s return, were left chasing the game after a shock early setback.

Former champions and pre-match favourites England were rocked early in their FIFA World Cup last-32 clash in Atlanta on Wednesday as the Democratic Republic of Congo struck a stunning opening blow inside seven minutes to seize a shock lead.

Brian Cipenga finished clinically in the 7th minute to silence the English supporters and give the underdogs a dream start.

The goal came from a simple but effective move, as a ball over the top was flicked on by Chancel Mbemba into the central area of the box, where Cipenga reacted quickest to tuck it home.

England’s defence was caught square and exposed, with Djed Spence unable to make the crucial tackle and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford beaten at his near post.

The early lapse left England stunned and chasing the game in a match they were widely expected to control.

Earlier, England manager Thomas Tuchel had made three changes to his side, recalling Declan Rice to the midfield while Morgan Rogers dropped to the bench.

Noni Madueke was preferred to Bukayo Saka, and Djed Spence came in at right-back.

DR Congo made one change from the side that defeated Uzbekistan, with Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu.

Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa.