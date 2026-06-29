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FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil unchanged; Japan opt for 5-man defence for knockout clash

June 29, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti retained his winning lineup against Japan, with Neymar again on the bench, while Hajime Moriyasu made four changes and switched to a five-man defence for the knockout clash.

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IMAGE: A Brazil fan holds a flag of former player Pele ahead of the Round of 32 match against Japan at Houston Stadium in Texas, US, on Monday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazil named an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat Scotland, with Neymar again on the bench as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.
  • Nineteen-year-old Rayan retained his place in attack alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr, replacing the injured Raphinha.
  • Japan made four changes and adopted a five-man defence, while Takefusa Kubo started on the bench because of an ankle injury.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti retained the same starting XI that beat Scotland 3-0 for Monday's World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan, while Neymar remained on the bench as he continued his recovery from a calf injury.

The five-time world champions kept faith with the side that sealed top spot in Group C. Teenage forward Rayan, 19, made his second start for Brazil, continuing in place of the injured Raphinha alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made four changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Sweden in their final Group F match as his side looked to register its first-ever World Cup victory over Brazil.

Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka dropped out of the starting lineup, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano coming into the side as Japan switched to a five-man defence.

 

Takefusa Kubo was named among the substitutes as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.

Source: REUTERS
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