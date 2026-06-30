Neymar Trolls Economist After Brazil's Dramatic World Cup Victory

Superstar Neymar made headlines with a cheeky social media post after Brazil's thrilling 2-1 comeback victory against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, as coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals his strategic decision to rest the star player.

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar warmed up on the sidelines but was kept back in case of extra time. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Key Points Neymar trolled economist Joachim Klement on social media after Brazil's 2-1 victory over Japan.

Brazil secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti explained Neymar was held back for potential extra time, not due to injury.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive 95th-minute winner for Brazil.

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, set to play Ivory Coast or Norway.

Neymar may not have stepped onto the pitch, but he ensured he remained in the spotlight after Brazil's thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

After the match, the Brazilian forward posted a cheeky response on X to German economist Joachim Klement, whose statistical model had predicted Japan would knock Brazil out.

Neymar's Social Media Jab

Neymar wrote on X, 'Sr. Joachim Klement ... favor tentar na proxima copa, roughly translating to, 'Mr Joachim Klement... please try again at the next World Cup.'

Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he had intended to introduce Neymar in the second half against Japan but decided to hold him back for potential extra time after the scores were level in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after Brazil's dramatic 2-1 victory over Japan, Ancelotti explained the reasoning behind his substitution strategy involving the star forward.

'I talked to Ney (Neymar), if we don't draw, he'd come on at 60 minutes. Since we drew, I was preserving him for the 30 minutes of extra time,' Ancelotti said.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday.

Brazil will face either the Ivory Coast or Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.