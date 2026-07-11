FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally to level 1-1 before half-time break

Charles De Ketelaere cancelled out Fabian Ruiz's opener with a fine header from Timothy Castagne's cross as Belgium fought back to draw 1-1 minutes before the half-time break, ending Spain's perfect defensive record at the World Cup.

IMAGE: Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring their equaliser in their last-16 clash against Spain at the Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Gary Vasquez/Reuters

Key Points Charles De Ketelaere headed home from Timothy Castagne's cross to level the scores at 1-1 and hand Spain their first goal conceded at the tournament.

Fabian Ruiz had earlier put Spain ahead after converting the rebound from Dani Olmo's saved effort following good work by Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal.

Belgium recovered well despite losing captain Youri Tielemans to injury before kickoff, with Kevin De Bruyne leading the side.

Belgium fought back to level the scores at 1-1 at half-time against Spain in their FIFA World Cup last-16 clash at the Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, with Charles De Ketelaere ending Spain's perfect defensive record in the tournament.

Spain had taken the lead in the 30th minute through Fabian Ruiz, who justified his surprise inclusion ahead of Pedri.

Pedro Porro combined with Lamine Yamal before delivering a low cross into the box. Dani Olmo's first-time shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois, but Ruiz reacted quickest to smash the rebound into the roof of the net.

IMAGE: Spain's Fabian Ruiz scores past Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The 2010 champions controlled much of the first half after taking the lead, but Belgium responded strongly.

The equaliser came in the 41st minute after Yamal fired into the side-netting at one end before Belgium launched a swift attack. Timothy Castagne produced an inviting cross from the right and De Ketelaere rose above Pau Cubarsí to head past Unai Simon, scoring the first goal Spain have conceded at this World Cup.

Belgium had been forced into a late change before kickoff after captain Youri Tielemans was ruled out with an injury. Hans Vanaken replaced him in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne captained the side.