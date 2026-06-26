FIFA World Cup 2026: Beccacece completes dramatic redemption as Ecuador reach last 32

After facing mounting criticism and fan unrest following a disappointing start to the tournament, Sebastian Beccacece guided Ecuador to a dramatic comeback victory over Germany, sealing an improbable place in the World Cup knockout stage.

IMAGE: Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece celebrates after the 2-1 win over Germany in a 2026 FIFA World Cup match at New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US, on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Ecuador overturned an early deficit to beat Germany 2-1, securing a knockout-stage berth as one of the best third-place finishers.

Coach Sebastian Beccacece completed a dramatic turnaround in fortunes, celebrating with supporters days after facing criticism from fans.

The victory erased memories of Ecuador's difficult group-stage campaign and ended a 20-year wait for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds.

Ecuador's World Cup nightmare turned into a dream, as La Tri's once seemingly doomed campaign was resurrected against Germany in a remarkable conclusion to Group E on Thursday.

Ecuador were behind early on but Gonzalo Plata extended his toe to poke in the winner in the 77th minute to complete the turnaround against the four-time champions. The South Americans finished on four points and are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage as one of the best third-place finishers.

The sea of yellow in the stands shook the New York New Jersey stadium with their celebrations, as players collapsed onto the pitch following a win that the once-maligned coach Sebastian Beccacece likened to achieving the "impossible."

Beccacece's Redemption as Fans Rally Behind La Tri



It was a scene few could have imagined only a day prior, when Beccacece was forced to acknowledge that Ecuador's fans, quite simply, did not like him after the team squandered what once seemed to be a promising run-up to the tournament.

Second to only Lionel Messi's Argentina in qualifying, they entered the tournament on a 19-match unbeaten streak, allowing their fans to dream of a deep run at the tournament, but lost to Ivory Coast in their opener.

They then suffered a humiliating 0-0 draw to tournament debutants Curacao, creating plenty of scoring opportunities with 28 shots that they were unable to capitalise on.

But all that misery was seemingly forgotten as Beccacece sprinted up and down the side of the pitch after each of Ecuador's two goals.

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IMAGE: Ecuador's Kevin Rodriguez celebrates after the match against Germany. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The Argentine's irrepressible athleticism saw him jump several feet into the stands to hug his supporters following the win, and he was mobbed by nearby fans, days after his family got into a verbal confrontation with Ecuador supporters in the stands at the Curacao match.

Back on the turf, he danced to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind," as Ecuador booked their first trip to the knockout stage in 20 years.

"I invite everyone to keep united," he said. "That's what we did today."

Twenty years later, Ecuador rewrite history

The win came 20 years after their last World Cup meeting with Germany, a 3-0 loss in Berlin, but this time the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium were overwhelmingly in Ecuador's favour.

Asked by a television reporter what it meant for him to qualify for the next round, Beccacece said: "It is not what it means for me, it's about what it means for the people in Ecuador. So, please, let them enjoy this moment," and walked away.