Australia spoil Turkey's return to World Cup stage with tense win

Australia's Socceroos kicked off their World Cup campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Turkey, thanks to goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, positioning them strongly in Group D.

IMAGE: Nestory Irankunda scores Australia's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Turkey at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada. on Saturday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Australia secured a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener.

Nestory Irankunda scored the first goal for Australia in the 27th minute.

Connor Metcalfe sealed the win with Australia's second goal in the 75th minute.

The win places Australia second in Group D, behind the United States.

IMAGE: Nestory Irankunda celebrates with Mohamed Toure after scoring. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Australia spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Australia got the opener on the break when Irankunda controlled a ball over the top, took it past a defender and finished inside the near post in the 27th minute.

IMAGE: Connor Metcalfe dispatches a stiff left-footer from midfield for Austraia's second goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Australia's resolute defence repelled all of Turkey's attacks and the Socceroos doubled their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe collected the ball around 20 yards out and swept it home.

Turkey qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, defeating Kosovo 1-0 in a play-off final.

The result puts Australia second in the group behind United States after the co-hosts' 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday.