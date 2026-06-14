HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Australia spoil Turkey's return to World Cup stage with tense win

Australia spoil Turkey's return to World Cup stage with tense win

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 11:52 IST

x

Australia's Socceroos kicked off their World Cup campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Turkey, thanks to goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, positioning them strongly in Group D.

Nestory Irankunda scores Australia's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Turkey at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada. on Saturday.

IMAGE: Nestory Irankunda scores Australia's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Turkey at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada. on Saturday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points

  • Australia secured a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener.
  • Nestory Irankunda scored the first goal for Australia in the 27th minute.
  • Connor Metcalfe sealed the win with Australia's second goal in the 75th minute.
  • The win places Australia second in Group D, behind the United States.

Nestory Irankunda celebrates with Mohamed Toure after scoring.

IMAGE: Nestory Irankunda celebrates with Mohamed Toure after scoring. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Australia spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup stage after 24 years by securing a 2-0 victory in their Group D opener on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe.

Australia got the opener on the break when Irankunda controlled a ball over the top, took it past a defender and finished inside the near post in the 27th minute.

 

Connor Metcalfe dispatches a stiff left-footer from midfield for Austraia's second goal.

IMAGE: Connor Metcalfe dispatches a stiff left-footer from midfield for Austraia's second goal. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Australia's resolute defence repelled all of Turkey's attacks and the Socceroos doubled their lead in the 75th minute when midfielder Metcalfe collected the ball around 20 yards out and swept it home.

Turkey qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, defeating Kosovo 1-0 in a play-off final.

The result puts Australia second in the group behind United States after the co-hosts' 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Brazil held by Morocco in World Cup Group C opener
Brazil held by Morocco in World Cup Group C opener
Scotland down Haiti for first World Cup win in 36 years
Scotland down Haiti for first World Cup win in 36 years
Qatar score late to hold Switzerland for first ever World Cup point
Qatar score late to hold Switzerland for first ever World Cup point
David Beckham honoured with Walk of Fame star
David Beckham honoured with Walk of Fame star
Portugal squad to honour late teammate Jota at World Cup
Portugal squad to honour late teammate Jota at World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit0:49

Rashmika Dazzles in an Ultra-Stylish Denim Outfit

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO