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Messi Magic Powers Argentina To World Cup Knockouts

Updated: June 23, 2026 01:14 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Lionel Messi scored the opening goal against Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Lionel Messi became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer when he netted both goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in Group J in Dallas on Monday to confirm the holders' place in the last 32.

Messi took his total to 18 World Cup goals when he netted in the 38th and 95th minutes having earlier missed from the penalty spot as Argentina secured their second win to move on to six points.

Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister tries to clear the ball past Marcel Sabitzer of Austria. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

His first strike took him past Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history and his second ensured he moved past Marta's 17 goals in the women's tournament, which had stood as the overall record.

Messi Bounces Back After Missed Penalty

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi misses a penalty kick. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Inter Miami playmaker, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, showed few signs of slowing down when he claimed his fourth and fifth goals in two matches so far at the finals.

That was despite showing a familiar weakness from 12 yards when he squandered an eighth-minute opportunity to move past Klose's mark, which he had matched with a hat-trick against Algeria last Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez had been scythed down as he burst into the area by a combination of Stefan Posch and Xaver Schlager although referee Amin Omar needed to view the pitchside monitor before awarding the penalty that Messi dragged wide.

That was the third World Cup penalty miss of Messi's career, the first coming against Iceland in Russia in 2018 and the second versus Poland four years later.

Messi Gives Argentina Lead

Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

David Alaba then twice frustrated Messi, poking the ball towards keeper Alexander Schlager as he shaped to shoot and later blocking a goal-bound strike but there was little the Austrian defence could do to prevent Argentina taking the lead.

Thiago Almada was the architect of the opener when he drove towards the area, laying off possession to Facundo Medina on his left and, after Almada allowed the return pass to roll through his legs, an unmarked Messi calmly stroked home.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi in action. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Jerome Miron/Reuters

Emi Martinez pushed Marcel Sabitzer's set-piece to safety having seen Cristian Romero give away a needless free kick on the edge of the penalty area as Austria sought the equaliser early in the second half.

Messi's Double Fires Argentina To Easy Win

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's second goal. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Michael Gregoritsch headed his later looping effort high over the bar for Ralf Rangnick's side, who rarely managed to muster the quality in the final third to trouble their opponents.

Messi almost set up Nico Gonzalez to score and give the champions breathing space, but the substitute headed a left-wing corner across the face of the Austrian goal soon after the hydration break.

Austria's Alexander Schlager

IMAGE: Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager makes a save. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Maria Lysaker/Reuters

The second goal did eventually arrive through Messi mere moments before the final whistle.

Julian Alvarez's initial attempt was saved by Schlager but the rebound was worked to Messi who, after seeing his first shot blocked, pounced to drive in a low strike from six yards out that confirmed the points.

 
Source: REUTERS
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Messi Magic Powers ArgentinaWorld Cup KnockoutsLautaro MartinezMiroslav KloseLionel Messi

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