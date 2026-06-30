FIFA World Cup 2026: Ancelotti's grit drives Brazil's comeback win over Japan

Brazil overcame defensive lapses and a determined Japan to seal a dramatic comeback victory, with Carlo Ancelotti's trademark resilience and belief proving decisive as his side advanced in the World Cup.

IMAGE: Brazil players celebrate after beating Japan in their Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Monday. Photograph: Troy Taormina/Reuters

Key Points Brazil overcame mistakes and a stubborn Japan side to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory, reflecting Carlo Ancelotti's emphasis on resilience and belief in high-pressure knockout football.

Defensive errors from Danilo and Casemiro exposed Brazil's vulnerabilities, but the experienced coach's faith in composure over panic ultimately paid dividends.

Teenager Rayan's relentless pressing created the decisive late goal for Gabriel Martinelli, sending Brazil into the last 16 with another comeback that echoed Ancelotti's Real Madrid triumphs.

Carlo Ancelotti has spent weeks warning that grit and resilience would decide a long, complicated World Cup. On this evidence, Brazil have been listening -- even if, for much of the match against Japan, they seemed determined to test the theory to destruction.

One could argue this was not simply a 2-1 Brazil victory. It seemed a familiar Ancelotti production: control, wobble, self-inflicted trouble and then, when logic was packing its bags for extra time, a late act of defiance that belonged as much to the heart as to the tactics board.

Ancelotti knows plenty about long, complicated tournaments from his years at Real Madrid. His best Real sides were not always flawless, but they carried something more dangerous than perfection: the certainty that the story was never over.

Brazil Show Ancelotti's Fighting Spirit

IMAGE: Carlo Ancelotti giving instructions to players during the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The similarities were hard to miss.

In 2022, Real roared back past Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to winning the Champions League, surviving situations that looked terminal until they suddenly were not.

It was not always tidy, far from that. But it was brutally effective, powered by competitive nerve, clarity in chaos and a refusal to accept the obvious conclusion. Even when it did not make sense.

Brazil, for so long, had that same World Cup aura. Every four years, the tournament seemed to become their property, their stage, their natural habitat. Like Real Madrid in the Champions League, they did not merely play in it. They occupied it. And there was always that feeling among rivals that you needed to beat them to belong.

Against Japan, this team in yellow offered both sides of the Ancelotti bargain.

Brazil dominated from the start and were the better team, but they were also exposed by mistakes that felt predictable, familiar and dangerous. Danilo, a full back with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus but now a centre back who turns 35 in two weeks, misplaced a simple pass as Brazil tried to build from the back.

Old Guard Exposed Under Pressure



IMAGE: Gabriel Martinelli scores the winner past Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Casemiro, another of Ancelotti's trusted old guard, was then unable to match a Japanese runner for speed, a reminder that experience can bring authority but not always legs.

For a while, Brazil looked trapped between their past and present: too grand to panic, too flawed to be comfortable.

Yet this is where Ancelotti's teams tend to become most interesting. The Italian has never been obsessed with sterile domination. His greatest sides often live in the margins, where the game becomes emotional, messy and primal.

And almost in the final move, with Japan glancing anxiously towards extra time, Brazil found their escape hatch.

Teenager Rayan pressed relentlessly, stole the ball and fed Bruno Guimaraes, the pulse of Ancelotti's machine.

Guimaraes found substitute Gabriel Martinelli drifting through a thicket of Japanese defenders and he delivered the kind of ruthless finish that crushes one team and convinces the other it is chosen.

Late Winner Keeps Title Dream Alive

IMAGE: Casemiro celebrates after drawing parity in the 56th minute. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

For Japan, it was devastating. For Brazil, it was something close to restoration.

This was not Brazil at their most beautiful or their most complete. But World Cups are rarely won by purity.

As Ancelotti reminded, they are won by teams who survive their bad passages, absorb their own mistakes and still believe there is one more moment left.

Ancelotti has seen that movie before. Now Brazil are trying to make it theirs.