FIFA World Cup 2026: Ancelotti banks on Neymar in Japan showdown

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti expects Neymar to play a bigger role against Japan after encouraging progress from a calf injury, while warning his side must be mentally prepared for a demanding World Cup knockout contest.

IMAGE: Neymar Jr. returned to Brazil's colours after a gap of 981 days in the group-stage clash against Scotland, replacing Matheus Cunha in the 76th minute. Photograph: Sam Navarro/Reuters

Key Points Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery from a calf injury and is expected to play a bigger role against Japan in the World Cup last-32 clash.

Ancelotti warned that Japan, who beat Brazil in an October friendly, will provide a stern test, saying his side is mentally prepared for a knockout battle that could extend to extra time or penalties.

The Italian dismissed the idea of a clear World Cup favourite, saying the tournament remains evenly balanced despite the group stage, with every knockout match expected to be fiercely contested.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful he will have Neymar available for more minutes in Monday's World Cup round of 32 fixture against Japan in Houston, and believes his Brazil side are ready for anything in what will be a tough knockout fixture.

Neymar has been working his way back to fitness from a calf injury and managed a little over 15 minutes in the 3-0 victory over Scotland last time out.

"In the last week his progress has been significant," Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday.

"Unfortunately he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more."

IMAGE: Neymar Jr. with teammates during a training session ahead of Brazil's last-32 game against Japan. Photograph: Caean Couto/Reuters

Brazil wary of Japan challenge

Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in a friendly clash in Tokyo in October, and Ancelotti said that game has given him excellent insight into what to expect in Houston, knowing that failure will send his side home early in the tournament.

"It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world," he said. "We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final.

"We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra-time or penalties.

"The team is ready, motivated and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult."

The game will kick off at noon Houston time, something Brazil have not experienced yet in the competition. But Ancelotti is unfazed.

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Ancelotti sees open World Cup race

"I don't think there will be a lot to change, this is always the time of day that we train. At the end of the day we are going to play a football match.

"We need to remain focussed. We are going to play against a very tough opponent, very well organised, and we need to be clear what we want to do on the pitch.

"The players will sleep very well. Much better than the head coach, I can tell you."

The experienced Italian said as far as he is concerned, there is no clear favourite to win the World Cup.

"It might be that some teams did better than others in the group stage, but I don’t think a clear favourite has come up yet. This should be a very hard-fought and balanced tournament," he said.