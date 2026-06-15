Amad Diallo strikes late as Ivory Coast stun Ecuador

Ivory Coast snatch all three points at the death as Amad Diallo scores 90th-minute winner to take 'the Elephants' past Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia.

IMAGE: Amad Diallo dispatches the ball into the Ecuador goal to give Ivory Coast victory in the FIFA World Cup Group E match at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. Photograph: James Lang/Reuters

Key Points Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

The Group E match looked set to finish as the first goalless draw of the tournament until Amad Diallo scored the winning goal in the 90th minute.

Ecuador had many chances to score, the crossbar coming in the way twice in the first half.

The result leaves Ivory Coast level with Germany on three points atop Group E.

The Germans thrashed Curacao 7-1 earlier.

IMAGE: Amad Diallo celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's match-winner. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Amad Diallo scored a clinical 90th-minute winner to Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Ecuador in the World Cup Group E match on Sunday.

Wilfried Singo broke down the right wing and his ball inside to substitute Amad set up the Manchester United forward to deftly steer the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

It had been a luckless match for Ecuador as John Yeboah and Alan Minda struck the crossbar in the first half, and Elye Wahi did likewise for the Ivorians having been set up by teenager Yan Diomande, the outstanding player on the pitch.

Germany thrashed debutants Curacao 7-1 in the other game in the group in Houston on Sunday and will meet the Ivorians next on Saturday.

Ecuador meet Curacao on the same day.

Ecuador’s unbeaten run ends

IMAGE: Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo tackles Ecuador's Angelo Preciado. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Ecuador’s 19-game unbeaten run dating back to September 2024 was brought to an end, but they will consider themselves unfortunate after spurning several opportunities in an entertaining end-to-end game.

Conversely, the Ivorians will feel it was a deserved three points having been the better side in the second half and finally taking one of the several chances they created.

Yeboah was the first to rattle the crossbar with a rasping shot from the edge of the box, before Minda latched onto Pedro Vite’s pass and beat the keeper, but not the bar.

IMAGE: Ibrahim Sangare celebrates with Amad Diallo after the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Diomande was a constant threat on the wing with his pace and skill on the ball, but popped up in a central position early in the second period and fired wide from the edge of the box.

He later blazed over the bar after dancing past two defenders and creating a chance he should have buried.

The Ivorians were next to be denied by the woodwork when Diomande picked out Elye Wahi in the box and the latter turned the ball on to the crossbar.

It looked as though it would be a frustrating finish for both sides, before substitute Amad coolly slotted home.