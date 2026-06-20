'Always United': Ronaldo Sends Message as Portugal Back Captain Amid Criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo called for unity ahead of Portugal's crucial World Cup clash against Uzbekistan, while teammate Ruben Dias dismissed criticism of the veteran forward following a difficult tournament opener.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training at Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, US on Friday. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo struck a defiant and united tone ahead of his side's crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Uzbekistan, posting a message of solidarity on social media as questions continue to swirl around his form.

Key Points Ronaldo Rallies Portugal Before Uzbekistan Clash as Dias Dismisses Critics.

'Always United' he captioned a photo with his Portugal teammates.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias backs Ronaldo.

"Always united!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph with his Portugal teammates, underlining the squad's togetherness before Monday's Group F encounter.

The 41-year-old endured a frustrating start to the tournament in Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo, struggling to impose himself on the game. Ronaldo managed just 25 touches, failed to hit the target with any of his three attempts and won only one duel, as the African side's defence kept him largely quiet.

It was one of the least influential World Cup performances of Ronaldo's illustrious career, marking the second-fewest touches he has recorded in a World Cup start. The outing also extended his goal drought in major international tournaments to 10 matches.

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Despite growing scrutiny over the veteran forward, Portugal defender Ruben Dias dismissed concerns about the criticism surrounding his captain.

"It's not an issue for us," Dias said, as quoted by One Football. "It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game."

Dias stressed that criticism is part and parcel of representing Portugal and insisted the squad remains focused on its objectives.

"First and foremost, the criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we're all in the firing line," he said.

"I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here and I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it's noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing."

Portugal face Uzbekistan on June 23 before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against Colombia five days later.