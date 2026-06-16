A Day of Deadlocks: History rewritten at World Cup With Four Draws

Four World Cup matches ended in draws on the same day for the first time since 1958.

IMAGE: Draws were the order of the day as Cape Verde held Spain, Uruguay salvaged a point against Saudi Arabia, Belgium drew with Egypt and Iran shared the spoils with New Zealand on Monday, June 15, 2026. Photograph: FIFA/X

The FIFA World Cup witnessed a rare statistical anomaly on Monday as four matches ended in draws on the same day for the first time in 68 years.

According to The FIFA.com, it was only the second such occurrence in World Cup history, the previous instance coming on June 15, 1958, when eight matches were played and four finished level.

Key Points The previous occurrence was on June 15, 1958.

Group H remains wide open, with all four teams level on one point.

New Zealand are still searching for their first World Cup victory after seven matches.

The sequence began with one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far as debutants Cape Verde held European champions Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta. Ranked second in the world and packed with star power, Spain were frustrated throughout by a disciplined Cape Verde defence that delivered a memorable result on the island nation's World Cup debut.

The surprises continued in Seattle, where Egypt came within touching distance of securing their first-ever World Cup victory. Emam Ashour's early strike had the Africans on course for a historic win before Belgium substitute Romelu Lukaku made an immediate impact, forcing an own goal within a minute of coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw.

In Miami, Uruguay avoided an opening-game setback thanks to Maximiliano Araujo's late intervention. The winger struck in the 80th minute to cancel out Saudi Arabia's lead and earn a 1-1 draw. The result left Group H finely poised, with Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all locked on one point after their opening matches.

The day's run of stalemates concluded in Los Angeles, where Iran and New Zealand shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Iran twice came from behind to secure a valuable point, while New Zealand extended their wait for a first World Cup victory. The Kiwis have now played seven matches at the tournament without registering a win.

Iran, meanwhile, remain in pursuit of a historic first qualification to the knockout stage and will next face Belgium in Los Angeles, while New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver.