England, Argentina make key changes for World Cup semi-final clash

England and Argentina have announced significant squad changes for their FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final clash, with key defensive and midfield alterations setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England on Wednesday. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points England manager Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the starting lineup for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

Reece James and Djed Spence are brought into England's back four, with Morgan Rogers replacing Noni Madueke on the wing.

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change, with Giuliano Simeone replacing Rodrigo De Paul.

The winners of this semi-final will proceed to face Spain in Sunday's final.

Key players like Harry Kane (England) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) are confirmed in their respective starting XIs.

England have made three changes to their starting side for the World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, with manager Thomas Tuchel bringing Reece James and Djed Spence into the back four, while opposing coach Lionel Scaloni makes one switch.

Squad Adjustments for Crucial Match

James, who started the first two group games, is selected at right back and Djed Spence replaces Nico O'Reilly on the left. Morgan Rogers comes in for Noni Madueke on the wing for England. Giuliano Simeone replaces Rodrigo De Paul in Argentina's only change from the last two games. The winners will face Spain in Sunday's final.

Full Lineups Revealed

Lineups: England: Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers; Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Giuliano Simeone, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.